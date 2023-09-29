‘We Need to Get Back to the People’s Work’: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Shakes the Table at Joe Biden’s Impeachment Inquiry Hearing, Blasts GOP Supporters of Donald Trump

Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett joined other Democrats in criticizing Republicans for pushing ahead with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden while the U.S. government faces the possibility of a shutdown of the government.

The GOP alleges Biden financially benefited during his tenure as vice president from 2009 to 2017 through his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business ventures. However, no evidence presented thus far has demonstrated any abuse of his position as a politician, either during his current term as president and/or when he was vice president under Barack Obama.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the panel, alleged on Thursday, Sept. 28 that members of Biden’s family and their associates “raked in over $20 million between 2014 and 2019” from foreign sources and the impeachment will allow them to find evidence to support the rumor floated by foreign operatives and the Trumpers.

Republicans, who have a slim majority in the House of Representatives, went forward with their hearing instead of addressing the looming shutdown.

Trending Today:

In Crockett’s stinging remarks, she claimed they’d rather ignore Donald Trump’s 91 criminal charges while trying to find a charge to impeach the president instead of getting “back to the people’s work.”

In a clip from the impeachment inquiry hearing, Crockett takes the mic, with a countdown clock in front of her, and rips the GOP for focusing on digging up dirt on the president instead of the more pressing issue.

“When we start talking about things that look like more evidence,” she says as she waves around 8 x 11 printouts, “Our national secrets in what looks like the sh–ter to me.”

She waved another printed photograph, “This looks like more evidence of our national secrets … say, on the stage at Mar-a-Lago.”

Crockett then turned her attention to the former president’s indictments that are related to high crimes.

She contends the only thing Biden is guilty of is “loving his child unconditionally.”

“That is the only evidence that they have brought forward,” Crockett passionately said. “Honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child.”

Crockett’s colorful presentation drew attention to her on social media making her a trending topic on the platform X.

“Oh she SNAPPED snapped,” one X user wrote.

“That’s why they don’t want younger (and you know what else) people in the White House seats,” another tweeted. “They got time, they got receipts, and they WILL NOT sugarcoat the issues at hand!”

The federal government faces a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Sunday if Congress doesn’t pass emergency spending bills. This could result in hundreds of thousands of federal employees being furloughed or working without pay among the 2.2 million federal workforce.

Crockett and many of the Democrats were upset that the six-hour hearing took place instead of work to pass the bills needed to keep the country working. She gave her thoughts on how things should go forward.

“Until they find some evidence,” she said. “We need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States, and I will yield.”

Michael Neal, a principal research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute, says the government shutdown could hit Black workers the hardest, Captial B reports.

According to the Pew Research Center, Black workers make up approximately 13 percent of all U.S. workers. Around 20 percent of the federal workforce is composed of Black employees, with Black workers constituting 40 percent of U.S. Postal Service clerks and 39 percent of employees in other postal service positions

Neal stressed that Black workers may not have as “much savings, on average, to replace their lost income.”

“You also have to think about how some government services will be affected — SNAP [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program], housing security — and what this disruption could mean for Black workers,” he added.

Read the original story at Atlanta Black Star.