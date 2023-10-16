My Girlfriend Is an Obsessed Gym Rat, and I Don’t Like Where It’s Heading

I met my girlfriend while working out at the gym. She was always there when I would arrive at 4 a.m. and was also there when I would leave two hours later. At the time, I envied her hard work ethic and passion for wanting to look and feel good. I remember thinking to myself that I wanted to date someone who could keep me motivated and on track, someone like her.

Once we started dating, things got to be more intense. I noticed that everything was about working out when it came to Teeyah. She would rather be in the gym working out than be spending time with me or close friends. It became a major issue in our relationship — one I have had to bring to her attention on several occasions. But no matter what she says about ‘fixing’ things, it always goes back to her being a gym rat.

Last week, she forgot our anniversary. Instead, she was at the gym, getting in a workout. When she got home, I blew up on her about how I had prepared a special candlelight dinner — all for nothing. She gave me kisses and promised to do better, and in the next breath, she also told me she had entered an amateur bodybuilding competition. My body and mind rang with trepidation. This couldn’t be good, I thought to myself. I could only imagine how much more time she was going to spend in the gym and on the treadmill at our apartment.

Recently, I had a heart-to-heart talk with her best girlfriend, and we both think that things are getting to a point of being out of control. We are both aware that Teeyah used to be a chubby teen who actually attended weight camp. As a result, Teeyah is constantly thinking and talking about how she looks, and not only that, she’s become a bit judgmental about how other people look as well. She mentioned that I was getting a little thick around the waist the other night, and it really offended me. I think it’s time to reel her in before things truly get out of hand.

Should I head up an intervention for my gym-obsessed girlfriend?

