My Husband Paid a Pretty Penny for Our Wedding, Now He Wants Half of It Back from Me

I have been married and divorced twice over the course of my life. Now in my late 50s, I’ve had no real desire to get married again, although I’ve been dating my boyfriend for nearly a decade. But the pressure from my kids and other family members is starting to become bothersome and somewhat unbearable.

They say I’m too old to be ‘shacking up’ and that I need to do the respectable thing. So I went to my boyfriend and shared the opinions of others. To my surprise, he told me he had also been thinking about the fact that we were not married and that he wanted to have a ceremony. I was totally surprised. He is not one to be influenced by traditional practices, so I thought a wedding would be the last thing on his radar.

Newly married couple. (Pexels.com)

Before I knew it, my two daughters and I were planning a lavish wedding. He told me to spare no expense and that I could virtually have and do whatever I’d like for my third and final wedding. Believe it or not, I was excited about being given carte blanche over the planning and festivities. And my girls had no problem at all finding ways to spend his money. By the time it was all said and done, we had incurred expenses of close to $35,000. I thought he was going to flip out, but he didn’t even bat an eye.

Trending:

The wedding went off without a hitch, and we created beautiful memories that will be everlasting. But there’s just one thing. My husband came to me last week and said he lost some money on a bad investment and that I need to give him half the money he spent on the wedding and my two-carat diamond ring. I am shocked.

How can he come to me after the fact and expect me to pay half for my wedding and ring? Is he well within his marital rights?

Read the original story here.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.