I Was the Target of My Co-Workers’ Relentless Bullying. Now They Have Moved on to the Newest Hire, Should I Help Her?

I have been working as a registered nurse for the past six months, and it is my dream job. I get to take care of the ailing and send them on their way, most of the time with good vibes and well-wishes. The hardest part of my job is when a patient doesn’t make it. There’s nothing worse than getting the news that someone I’ve been caring for has passed away.

But there’s another issue that’s keeping me from having as good of a time as I could be at work: It relates to some of my co-workers. From day one, I knew that this group of three women was going to pose a problem for me on the job. I remember going to lunch and walking into the cafeteria, where I spotted them off to the side, sitting and eating together.

Stock images of Black nurse. (Photo: Pexels.com)

I thought nothing of it and went to put my tray down, and they quickly told me that the seat was taken. I sheepishly moved along with my tail tucked between my legs, embarrassed.

Another incident I can remember is waiting in line for the copier only to get to my turn and find it with a sign that said, ‘out of order.’ Just minutes later, I was passing by and noticed one of the dynamic trio using the copier without a problem. It even rose to a physical level with me being pushed by one of them in the hallway on my way to a patient’s room. They claimed that they tripped and fell into me, but I knew they were lying because the other two were behind me laughing.

They hide my charts and do things that just really make it difficult for me to be great on the job, and I’m getting tired of the shenanigans and pranks. But just as I was running out of steam for their bullying, I noticed things letting up. A new nurse started and became the focus of their foolery. Now, I see her walking around with the same frustrated look I used to have. Should I report the trio to HR or let it ride since it’s no longer happening to me?

