‘ENOUGH with This Taylor Swift Content’: Angry NFL Fans Swarm the Instagram of Travis Kelce’s Mom to Slam Taylor Swift Relationship

Fans are saying the allure of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has already died, but the tight end’s mom seems to be warming up to the megastar.

Donna Kelce, lovingly known as Mama Kelce by Kansas City fans, is no stranger to the spotlight. She gained notoriety when both of her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, played against each other in the Super Bowl last season.

Since showing up in a half-and-half Eagles and Chiefs jersey at Super Bowl LVII, Mrs. Kelce has appeared in commercials and even a documentary about her son Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center. Though the most important woman in the Kelce clan will always be Mama Kelce, Travis, the Kansas City tight end, has introduced a new, more popular lady to the family dynamic.

NFL fans are already tired of the relationship between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) and Taylor Swift (right), but Mama Kelce (center) seems to really like the pop star. (Photos: @killatrav/Instagram, @donnakelce/Instagram, @taylorswift/Instagram)

Ever since Travis and Taylor Swift started “dating,” the NFL and ESPN have forced their relationship in the faces of football fans. The sports and entertainment world exploded when Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium for a Kansas City home game.

While the media and the Swifties were having a field day with the news, NFL fans were already growing tired of hearing about the suspected couple. The honeymoon phase seemingly had passed its peak on Sunday, Oct. 1, when Swift showed up at another Chiefs game, this time in a night game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Unlike last time, the broadcast seemed to ham up Swift’s attendance by making allusions to her songs and cutting the camera to her whenever possible. One egregious occurrence happened when Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco ran in a 48-yard touchdown, and the broadcast crew cut away from his touchdown dance to show Swift celebrating with her friends.

After the game, the NFL’s Instagram account changed their bio to “Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties.” They also reposted a picture of Mama Kelce with the caption, “A woman on the move! Have a Sunday, Mama Kelce.”

On Sunday, Ms. Kelce attended both of her sons’ games, one in Philadelphia in the afternoon and the other in East Rutherford that night.

Under a post showing Mama Kelce sitting with “Jake from State Farm” during the Eagles game and her hugging Swift at the Chiefs game, fans called out the NFL for their overkill.

“WE LOOOOVE MAMA KELCE but ENOUGH w this Taylor Swift content.”

“Please f––king stop with Taylor Swift, you’re ruining it for the actual fans.”

“This caption has nothing to do with Taylor swift yet you had to squeeze her in there for the millionth time.”

“@NFL Seriously? I don’t remember NFL posting Mama Kelce’s photo after Travis’s team won the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift isn’t a player. She’s just a WAG. Stop it.”

“SHE IS NOT HIS BIGGEST FAN!!!! She didn’t even like football or know who he was until a week ago. SAVE THE B.S.”

.@NFL Seriously? I don't remember NFL posting Mama Kelce's photo after Travis's team won the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift isn't a player. She's just a WAG. Stop it. — Melissa 💀🌮📚 (@TheBookN3rd) October 2, 2023

While fans are already sick of the “Bad Blood” singer, it looks like Mama Kelce is having the time of her life with Swift. On an episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, Travis gave insight into how his mom feels.

“She’s been on top of the f—kin’ world man,” shared the football star.

While the brothers say their mother was having a good time through the ordeal, they agree with fans that the NFL is doing a little too much. During the podcast with his brother, the Super Bowl champion Travis said the league was “overdoing it” with their coverage of Swift.

Jason gave his reason why he thinks the NFL pushes Swift so hard.

“I just think the NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games,” the Eagles center said, adding that the NBA has figured out how to show that celebrities are in the building without overdoing it.

In an unprecedented move, the NFL responded to the backlash in a statement to Today.com saying, “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

By the looks of their statement, it seems like this is not the end of the NFL’s love affair with Swift.

