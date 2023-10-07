Black and Jewish Rapper Doja Cat Slammed on Social Media for Wearing T-Shirt Featuring Neo-Nazi Sam Hyde

Rapper Doja Cat is being dragged online after she shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a T-shirt featuring a picture of Sam Hyde on the front. Hyde is a comedian affiliated with the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer.

Doja Cat, who is of South African Zulu and Jewish descent, promptly deleted the pictures after being bashed online. The rapper reposted her selfie, this time cropping out the photo of Hyde. She captioned the new post with several eye-roll emojis.

Doja Cat has had some questionable behavior in the past, especially considering her racial background. According to BBC News, the 27-year-old apologized after she was caught talking with white supremacists in a chatroom and using the N-word with an “r” at the end.

She reportedly admitted to her “dumb-ass behavior” after being called out.

“I’m sorry if I hurt you or made you feel in any way upset,” she said.

After she was caught in the Tiny Chat chatroom having sexual conversations with members of the alt-right community, she again apologized.

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” she wrote. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”

Fans reacted to the post on social media, and the responses dragged the “Attention” artist for her white supremacist associations.

“Cropping out a NAZI shirt and reposting is insane,” noted one fan. “Do better.”

“When doja cat said she wants to get rid of her fanbase she meant the black and brown fans,” replied one fan on X.

“Isn’t she half jewish that’s crazy,” noted another.

“She keeps showing y’all who she is. Believe her,” added one.

One fan noted the “Need to Know” artist’s apparent self-hatred.

“Doja Cat really has deep rooted issues as a woman & she thinks being an ‘edge lord’ for ugly white men makes her different.”

“don’t you feel silly,” asked one fan. “don’t you feel stupid? Don’t you feel a lil ashamed?”

Doja Cat has not yet responded to the backlash from her Instagram post.

