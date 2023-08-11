Police Release Bodycam Footage from Las Vegas Raid After Seizing Items Allegedly Connected to Tupac Shakur’s Murder

Bodycam footage from the July 17 search of the Las Vegas home Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis shares with his wife has been made available to the public. Police swarmed the house, hoping to retrieve evidence that might link them to the individual who fatally shot rapper Tupac Shakur.

Tupac Shakur (Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Authorities have zoned in on Keffe D, 60, due to his statements on various news and hip-hop outlets that he is one of only two living eyewitnesses to the “California Love” rapper’s premature death.

The video shows police going into the home and canvassing the property. Even with the footage being heavily redacted, a total of 13 hours of footage was shared via public records, ABC 7 reports.

“It’s the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” an officer said in the video. “We have a search warrant. You need to come out with your hands up and your hands empty!”

A SWAT officer was on the phone with a woman in the house and reportedly told her to stay on the phone and open the door. The woman responded, “Please don’t shoot me.” The woman and a male were detained during the search.

However, the videos don’t show the actual search, where police seized .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs,” books, computers, hard drives, cell phones, magazines and other items from the ’90s, that might give officials a tip on the almost 30-year murder. In addition to those, a cover of “Vibe magazine” featuring Tupac,” and a copy of Davis’ 2019 tell-all-book, “Compton Street Legend,” also were listed on the search warrant.

Inventory of property taken pursuant to the search warrant for Duane "Keffe D" Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder investigation.



He basically had 2Pac all on his nightstand and shit. pic.twitter.com/9r1MjcnpSJ — 2pacunlimited.eth 𓃮 (@2pacunlimited) August 2, 2023

In the book, Davis revealed that he started talking about Tupac’s murder during a meeting in 2010 with federal and local authorities. Then-46 years old, he said he was facing life imprisonment over some drug charges and chose to cooperate to stay free.

“They offered to let me go for running a ‘criminal enterprise’ and numerous alleged murders for the truth about the Tupac and Biggie murders,” Davis said, “They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out.”

As previously reported,Suge Knight, who was the driver of the vehicle Shakur was shot in, might be called to speak about his murder. He previously has gone on record, stating that he would not cooperate.

It is now being reported that bullets retrieved from the house were not a match for the shell casings at the scene of the crime.

Las Vegas Police officials are actively engaged in an ongoing investigation of Shakur’s Sept. 7, 1996 drive-by murder. At the time of the shooting, Shakur was in the passenger seat with his label head Knight in the driver’s seat. Keffe D claims he was in the car with the shooter and gave the gun to his nephew, who is now deceased.

Shakur died in the hospital six days later from injuries; he was 25. Detectives are hoping evidence pulled from the home can lead to either the killer or confirm who who was with the killer, and could be charged as an accomplice.

A grand jury will play a role in determining whether authorities will proceed with filing charges, though currently no charges have been filed.