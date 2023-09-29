‘F That Black B—h, Period’: Nene Leakes Alleges Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Gives White Women Preferential Treatment 

NeNe Leakes sat down for a revealing interview with former “The Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel, and the former “RHOA” star spilled the tea about the Bravo franchise.

Both women have been critical of the reality series recently, with Leakes filing a racial discrimination lawsuit — one she later dropped — against Bravo last year, and Frankel saying the reality stars are being exploited financially because they aren’t paid residuals.

Frankel shared a clip from the interview on Instagram, and Leakes did not mince words while noting that Bravo has a race problem. In the clip, Leakes noted that many of the white women in the franchise have shown problematic behavior but are still working with Bravo.

NeNe Leakes. (Photo: @neneleakes / Instagram)

Leakes also believes that Black women and white women are not being held to the same standards, noting that “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice flipped a table on the show, knocked host Andy Cohen down and spent time in prison, yet she is the star of the New Jersey franchise.

“My treatment is 100 percent different on the show than yours,” Leakes told Frankel. “You had Teresa flipping a table. You had Teresa pushing Andy down. You had girls bustin’ glasses. … My feelings were they pretty much said, ‘F that Black b—h. Period,'” she said as Frankel noted that she was cut off from the show.

“Teresa can go to prison and stay for 10 years, and they’ll wait till she gets back, and the show would start again. OK? But the Black girls do not get that same treatment,” Leakes added.

Leakes added that Lisa Vanderpump walked off the set of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but still has her reality show “Vanderpump Rules” with Bravo.

Teasing the new interview on social media, Frankel captioned the post, “The NeNe you haven’t seen or heard… the real NeNe… the whole NeNe and nothing but the NeNe. Welcome Ms. Linnethia Leakes! Listen NOW wherever you podcast. #neneleakes #rhony #rhoa #realhousewives #bravo #realityreckoning#podcast#justbwithbethenny#rewivespodcast#iheartradio#useyourvoice.”

Fans reacted to the video in the comment section, and several were excited to listen to the entire podcast.

“S—t’s about to go down,” replied one.

“Omg this I must listen to, love Nene! I stop watching THAT show when she left.”

One fan agreed with Leakes and encouraged Cohen to do better.

“110% AGREE that the Black women are treated differently! @neneleakes is soooo FN RIGHT with everything she just said! PERIOD! @bravoandy do BETTER.”

Leakes also noted that she believes she was considered the favorite cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

