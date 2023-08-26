‘That’s Why She Never Wins!’: Nene Leakes is Called Out For Her Lack of ‘Character’ and ‘Integrity’ After She Throws Late Husband Gregg Under the Bus For Lawsuit Seeking Unpaid Rent for Her Clothing Boutique

Nene Leakes is being slammed by fans for her response to an unpaid debt that she and her late husband Gregg Leakes incurred for her now-defunct Swagg Boutique. Those criticizing the reality star have especially taken notice of her insensitive quip about a lawsuit seeking to collect $22,900 from her.

The filing states that the businessman signed the lease for the clothing store located in a Sugarloaf Mills shopping center in 2017. An additional year was tacked on to the lease in 2021, TMZ reports, but the shop shuttered its doors not long after the pandemic. Reportedly, she vacated the premises in January 2022.

Nene Leakes says her late husband Gregg Leakes is the one on the hook for $22.9K in unpaid rent for her shuttered Swagg Boutique. (Photos: @neneleakes/Instagram)

The landlord is now seeking to collect the unpaid rent and attorney fees from the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star. In July, Nene, 55, was notified via letter that she was on the hook for the payment. As word of the ongoing legal battle circulated on social media, Nene responded to a blog post with “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain’t here.”

Her remarks stuck a nerve with fans, who proceeded to call her out for her callousness and perceived attempt to get out of shelling out thousands. “Nene you’re in charge of Gregg’s estate so you still have to pay the bill,” wrote one person.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

“This is gross. That’s her store and her late husband and she’s the beneficiary of his estate. She never takes responsibility for her actions and that’s why she’s were she is today,” commented a second user.

“So basically she’s blaming a deceased man?! That’s why she never wins!” wrote another.

A fourth remarked, “This response just shows a lack of character and integrity. It was her store and she’s Greg’s widow/heir… do the right thing and pay the bill!

Although, at least one person suggested, “Nene trolling with that response get them Linethea.”

I was rewatching it earlier and seeing Gregg win Nene over after he realized he lost her was so sweet! The compliments, the poems, and smooth talking baby he loved himself some Nene Leakes! Him taking full responsibility was everything. https://t.co/SwXwmGQVfb — idkyet (@Jangieb_) May 9, 2023

The “Glee” actress and Gregg were married for 14 years when they divorced in 2011. Neearly two years later, they were engaged and tied the knot for a second time in 2013. In 2018, the business consultant revealed he had stage three colon cancer after being in remission for two years.

The 66-year-old passed away at the couple’s Atlanta home with his loved ones, including their sons Bryson and Brentt, by his side on Sept. 1, 2021. Nene paid tribute to her longtime love on what would have been his 68th birthday on Aug. 16.

Since Gregg’s passing, she has been romantically linked to fashion designer Nyonisela Sio. But last month she confirmed they were on a break as she ushered in her soft life era.