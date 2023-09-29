GOP Senator Indefinitely Suspended from Caucus for Trying to Impeach DA Fani Willis Over Trump Indictment In Georgia: ‘Causing Unnecessary Tension and Hostility’

The GOP Senate Caucus announced it’s indefinitely suspending Georgia Sen. Colton Moore for demanding a special session to impeach Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis for the election interference indictment she brought against Donald Trump.

Moore made a concerted but wholly ineffective attempt within the Senate to gather support for Willis’ impeachment, which Senate Republicans called “impossible” in a statement they released about Moore’s suspension.

The GOP Senate Caucus indefinitely suspended Georgia Senator Colton Moore (left) for attempting to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (right) after she filed a criminal election interference indictment against Donald Trump. (Photos: Facebook, Twitter)

“Despite the fact that 32 of 33 Republican State Senators, the Governor, Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, and the Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party agree that a Special Session to take action against the Fulton County District Attorney is impossible, Senator Moore has a right to his opinion,” the statement read. “However, during his advocacy for his ill-conceived proposal, Senator Moore has knowingly misled people across Georgia and our nation, causing unnecessary tension and hostility, while putting his caucus colleagues and their families at risk of personal harm.”

Even Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called his attempts a “grifter scam” and “political theater that only inflames the emotions of the moment.” Kemp also made it clear that Willis has not exhibited conduct that would warrant her removal or the defunding of her office.

In response to his suspension, Moore condemned Senate Republicans and characterized them as “children” for removing him from the caucus. He also defended his efforts to challenge Willis’ probe and subsequent indictment, which he said would continue.

The Georgia RINOs responded to my call to fight back against the Trump witch hunts by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus. But I'm not going anywhere.



I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a…

Moore isn’t the only congressman working to impugn Willis’ conduct in the election meddling investigation. House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent her a letter last month requesting she turn over all documents connected to the case. Similar letters were sent across the country to other prosecutorial authorities who filed criminal indictments against Trump.

Willis responded by attacking his attempt to use “congressional authority to intrude upon and interfere with an active criminal case in Georgia.”

In a letter back to Willis, Jordan called her response “hostile” and stated the committee was concerned that Willis’ “prosecutorial conduct is geared more toward advancing a political cause” and her notoriety rather than “promoting the fair and just administration of the law.”

Since the Georgia indictment was filed and announced, Willis and her family have faced numerous instances of racial harassment and received numerous death threats.

Willis publicly stated that she isn’t backing down in light of threats and challenges from members of Congress and the opposing public.

“To threaten me is a waste of time; it’s a complete waste of their time. It’s not going to get anyone results,” Willis said at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt World festival over the weekend. “One thing that people learn about me is I’m an equal-opportunity prosecutor. So if you come into this community and you violate the law, you’re going to be held accountable.”

Willis talked about how her family’s private information, including that of her children, ex-husband, and 80-year-old father, has been posted online, which people have used to send posts threatening violence.

“It’s very unfair to the other people, and it’s a waste of time. It’s not going to stop what I’m doing. It’s been very troubling. I’ve become very private about my family because of the threats,” Willis added.

Trump supporters have doxxed Fani Willis’ children, harassed her ex husband and her 80 year old father.



Fani Willis: “threatening me is a waste of your time.” pic.twitter.com/OzAsDJUTDR — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 29, 2023

WSB-TV reported in early August that Willis also received a threat calling her a “slave whore.”

“I’m receiving phone calls and emails and communications that are derogatory in nature. They don’t always state what the reason is that they’re calling. But I’ve probably been called the N-word more times in the last two-and-a-half years than most — a hundred people combined,” Willis told the news station.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating other threats made against the grand jury members who indicted Trump and his 18 co-conspirators after their names and addresses appeared on some far-right online forums. The FBI was also made aware and is working with the office on the investigation.

