‘That’s Crazy!’: Video Shows Moment Neighbor ‘Cruelly and Repeatedly’ Sprays Black New York Doctor and Guests with Hose at Backyard Dinner Party Allegedly Over Loud Music

A video shows the moment a next-door neighbor randomly used a hose to disrupt a predominately Black dinner party hosted by a high-profile physician last September.

According to footage obtained by Atlanta Black Star, the group was in Dr. Yves Duroseau’s Queens, New York, backyard when the water was sprayed over the fence. The guests began running toward the house to avoid getting wet. The neighbor hosed the group multiple times throughout the 1-minute, 20-second video.

According to a lawsuit, a neighbor sprayed guests with a hose and disrupted an intimate Black dinner party in September 2022. (The Cochran Firm – New York)

“That’s crazy!” one person said.

“I’m videotaping the neighbor spraying water on everyone at Rose’s party,” a guest recording the incident said. “We’re calling the cops.”

The fifteen people, majority Black and Latino, gathered at the home to celebrate Duroseau’s sister, Rosevony’s 47th birthday and recent engagement. They filed a lawsuit against Marcus Rosebrock, the white neighbor accused of “cruelly and repeatedly” spraying them, and a Jane Doe who, without permission, entered Duroseau’s home with a large German shepherd demanding that they turn the music down.

“A White man whose backyard abuts the Duroseau property took his water hose and began water hosing Plaintiffs and the other guests in the Duroseau’s backyard to get them to disperse, creating a scene reminiscent of 1960’s Birmingham, Alabama, when White law enforcement officers used fire hoses to douse, assault and batter African Americans participating in civil rights demonstrations in an attempt to get them to comply and disperse,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for personal injury and economic damages. Rosebrock’s attorney, Brandon Gillard, denied the allegations against his client, telling the New York Post that the lawsuit is “baseless and inflammatory.”

“Our clients deserve justice,” Derek Sells, representing the group, told the outlet. “Their civil rights have been violated through no fault of their own.”