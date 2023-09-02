Why Trump Is Risking ‘Fines and Even Jail Time’ to Speak Out Against Judge Tanya Chutkan, DA Fani Willis, and AG Letitia James Despite Signing Agreement Not to Lash Out?

Despite signing a pledge not to “intimidate or attempt to intimidate” officers of the court, disgraced former President Donald Trump has been making disparaging remarks about judges, prosecutors, and other officials involved in his legal proceedings regularly for the past few days.

Post after post seemed to disparage or berate those prosecuting him in some capacity. This goes against his contract with the courts to steer clear of this kind of behavior.

President Trump speaking about education at the National Archives Museum. Photo: NTD/ YouTube Screenshot

To secure his release in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal prosecution for alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Trump signed an “Advice of Penalties and Sanctions” bond agreement. He also acknowledged he could be locked up in jail if he violated the agreement.

“Violating any of the foregoing conditions of release may result in the immediate issuance of a warrant for your arrest, a revocation of your release, an order of detention, a forfeiture of any bond, and a prosecution for contempt of court and could result in imprisonment, a fine, or both,” the agreement states.

Now, many are waiting to see if he will be jailed for violating an order to weaponize his social media.

Trump not only created posts, but has reposted posts about U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, and another DOJ official.

Related: See More of Trump’s Tweets Here

One of the reposts from Fox News host Mark Levin claimed that Chutkan, who is presiding over his federal Jan. 6 insurrection case, is from a “Marxist family.”

Another Levin re-post further asserted she was “a fraud dressed up as a judge in Washington D.C.” and called her “a radical Obama hack.”

Early Friday, Sept. 1, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and wrote, “I am being ‘railroaded’ by a highly partisan and corrupt system of INJUSTICE, headed up by an opponent who is losing in the polls and, simultaneously with all of this, destroying our once Great Country!”

Later in the morning, Trump shared edited videos targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James, the prosecutor suing him for $250M over alleged fraud.

In all capital letters, he wrote, “NYS A.G. Letitia James case,” that he “was targeted, given no jury, no extensions, no commercial division, no constitutional rights, no anything!” James is on his target list, as she sought partial summary judgment from a judge for her case.

He also accused the AG of “Election Interference.”

Soon, he turned his attention to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Trump on charges related to election interference in Georgia, posting a link to an article that claims she should be barred from trying the ex-POTUS and a document calling for her to be impeached.

In a pitch to raise money for his legal problems and campaign, he made yet another post asking, “Is there anyone on the Planet that doesn’t know what I look like? And yet, for some reason, the Communist Democrats in Atlanta made a Mug Shot of me!”

Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor, said in an interview with CBS News, “He is doing harm to himself by posting these messages.”

“Not only is he risking violations of these court orders and fines and even jail time because of that, he is risking the outcome of these criminal cases,” he added.

The former president faces 91 counts in four prosecutions (two state, two federal) since late March. Trump denies wrongdoing, attributing charges to politically motivated “witch hunts” to hinder his 2024 campaign.