‘Called Me a Lot of Racist Names’: TikToker Claims Pittsburgh Restaurant Owner Retaliated Against Her, Filed Police Report After She Left a Poor Review

A TikToker is raising money after she was found guilty in a months-long dispute with a Pennsylvania restaurant owner who she claims doxxed her after leaving a poor review.

Melissa, known as @kissedbymel on the platform, says that she has faced retaliation ever since she left the bad Google review about Gordo’s Tacos & Tequila on Jan. 12, 2024. She claims that the Pittsburgh-based Mexican restaurant posted her personal information online, according to her GoFundMe page.

Melissa claims that leaving a bad review has resulted in her being doxxed and in a court battle with a restaurant owner. (@kissedbymel/TikTok)

“When I say doxxed me, I mean they put my husband’s full name, and then they put my personal telephone number under my review,” Melissa explained. “I got a text message claiming to be the owner of this restaurant’s wife and she was threatening me. She named the street that I lived on, [and] called me a lot of racist names. And to this day I don’t know if it was his wife who sent those messages or if it was a complete stranger on the internet who saw my telephone number and decided to message me.”

Melissa initially complained about the lack of corn in her meal and said she was met with an attitude on the phone. She said the restaurant hung up on her multiple times.

On Jan 14, she also made a TikTok video breaking down her experience. Melissa alleged that it prompted the owner to file a “false” police report accusing her of harassment and making threats.

Melissa emphasized that the allegations were false and had evidence to prove it. Earlier this month, she said she was preparing to fight the case in court.

“Because I’m Black in America, I partly feel like this is not going to go my way,” Melissa continued, alluding that the owner appears to be white.

Per her GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $2,000, the judge ruled her guilty verdict despite her exculpatory evidence, including call logs: “The judge stated that a business owner has no reason to lie on a customer & took his word over my physical proof of innocence.”

Now, she’s in the process of filing an appeal and is requesting help with funds to retain a lawyer and cover legal-related fees.

“Gordos Tacos is wild for doing that to you! All over a f****ng review,” one user commented.

Another person said: “Imagine if they had put all that effort into fixing whatever you complained about.”

The owner appears to respond to negative and positive reviews on Google. In some of the comments, the owner defends the business against the criticism.

“If cheap/fast food is what you’re craving (which is fine!), then we politely recommend going elsewhere. Especially during busy Friday/Saturday nights, which appears to be when you visited,” the owner wrote to one customer.

Last year, someone left a two-star review complaining about the food prices and the taste of their guacamole.

“Sorry to hear we weren’t for you,” the owner said.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Melissa and the restaurant for comment.