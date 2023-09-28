‘Admit It. You’re a Loser’: ‘The View’ Hosts Savagely Roast Donald Trump After New York Judge Finds Him Liable for Fraud

The women of “The View” talk show are having a field day reporting on a New York judge declaring evidence that proves that former president Donald Trump and his adult sons defrauded banks and other investors to dump money into his enterprises.

As a result, the Republican will have all business certificates associated with companies under the Trump Organization revoked. Now, he is unable to run businesses in New York state. This will affect the 12 buildings owned by the Trump Organization, including one that was once the tallest all-glass structure in New York City.

“The View” hosts discuss the Trump family. (Photo: Twitter/The View)

Judge Arthur Engoron decided on Monday, Sept. 25, to dismiss Donald Trump’s claims that he did not exaggerate the value of his golf courses, hotels, residences at Mar-a-Lago, and Seven Springs by more than $2 billion in his financial statements while conducting business.

“In defendants’ world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies,” the judge wrote, according to CNN.

As Whoopi Goldberg prepared to present the show’s segment on this hot topic, she seemed giddy.

“I had mentioned that You Know Who was just playing at being a real estate tycoon on his competition show, ‘The Apprentice,’” she said. “Well… the judge ruled that he committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars. Now he stands to lose control of his real estate properties as well.”

She asked if this would “pull the curtain” back on the man she believes has fooled so many with his assertion of wealth and power.

In their very different ways, all five of the co-hosts took turns picking the case apart. Sunny Hostin broke down how the judge ripped Trump’s defense to shreds, reading a section of his decision regarding the fraud, “Donald Trump’s attempts to articulate in his sworn deposition are wholly without basis in law or fact.”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who says she knows the former president, said, “I personally think potentially seeing the sign trump tower taken off of Fifth Avenue would be more devastating to him than sitting in a prison cell because it says unequivocally he is a loser.”

She also said it would hurt him to think that people see him as “financially struggling” or a “loser.”

A YouTube comment agreed with the host, saying, “I remember a comedian, pretty sure it was Dave Chappelle, said, if you want to insult Trump, don’t call him stupid, call him broke.”

Being a loser is exactly what Joy Behar said Trump is.

“He has skin thinner than this Tic Tac,” she explained, later adding, “You are a loser, admit it. Look in the mirror, say I’m a loser.”

Fans also took note of “The View” hosts’ commentary and comedically dragged Trump for the recent decision.

“I’ve never watched The View! They way they’re lampooning Trump is brutal!” one person tweeted.

“It shows how corrupt the banking system is,” a comment read, adding, “Hope he doesn’t slither out of this one.”

“Ask Stormy about Trump inflating his assets,” another person jokes.

One viewer summed everything up in his or her comment, writing, “Life Lesson: When you are the head of a billion-dollar crime empire, don’t run for president.”

