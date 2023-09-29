War ‘Obsessed’ Cardi B Remembered as ‘Smart Kid’ By Her History Teachers as She Praises President Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt

Cardi B can make a chart-topping hit record and then turn around and school fans on U.S. History — talk about duality! The “Bongos” rapper floored countless fans as a clip of her having a fangirl moment over President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, has become a viral hit.

To the surprise of many, the artist is actually a low-key nerd underneath the glam makeup and designer threads. The unexpected history buff proved just that as she battled the heat of hot wings on the popular “Hot Ones” web series.

When asked about her favorite cultural moment that she has experienced thus far in her career, Cardi surprised fans and host Sean Evans when she said it was a trip to President Roosevelt’s house in Hyde Park, New York.

Fans are shocked to learn that Cardi B is a history buff after her appearance on “Hot Ones.” Photo: Iamcardib/Instagram

“Anybody loves me, knows me, I love FDR, and I love Eleanor Roosevelt,” she gushed. “You know, how he got us through the Great Depression, won a war, only president that got elected four times, while he’s in a wheelchair.”

Cardi also noted that she and the former first lady even shared some commonalities. “When I went to her house, she had a different house from her husband. FDR’s mama, she was always around, and she didn’t really like that. Eleanor wanted to have space, just like me; I want my own space all the time,” said the “Love & Hip Hop” breakout star.

It was beyond evident that Cardi has been absorbing every bit of information she can about U.S. government. “I saw the room where [British Prime Minister Winston] Churchill and FDR was talking about the nuke. That is crazy to me! … I’m obsessed with World War II. … So for me to be in the same room that Churchill and FDR was discussing the nuke, it was just such a moment for me,” she exclaimed.

“One of my favorite things is watching someone talk about their favorite things and watching Cardi talk about FDR and WWII was truly a delight. Did not expect her to be a history buff but you can never judge a book by it’s cover!” read one comment.

“My six degrees of separation to Cardi B is that my old neighbor in Queens was her high school history teacher. We asked what she was like back then and he was just so happy to remember the smart kid. Cardi, Joe thought you were great,” read another tweet.

Naysayers have tried to downplay the Grammy winner’s intelligence with the content of her music an public persona, but fans simply aren’t having it. “Cardi B is a lot of things, but one thing that gets lost because of how she talks and how she looks, is that she is an absolute nerd,” another tweeted.

An alleged former AP Government teacher also came to her Cardi’s defense, writing in part, “she probably scored higher than you on the US History regents exam and was in my AP govt…STFU and take a seat.”

The Bronx superstar has been an advocate for education and has spoken out in support of free college. Cardi was attending community college before pivoting her focus to music.

