‘Madea Can’t Even Get a Man’: Tyler Perry’s Dating Advice Urging Black Women To Settle For Less Backfires

Tyler Perry has a perspective on love that has riled up Black women across social media.

The mogul, who has a net worth of a reported $1.2 billion, shared his thoughts on “Sistas” actress Crystal Hayslett’s web series “Keep It Positive Sweetie” that meeting the perfect partner is about more than finding someone who meets a certain income requirement.

Tyler Perry’s dating advice about Black women settling for less backfires. Photos: Tyler Perry and actress and “Keep It Positive Sweetie” host Crystal Hayslett. (Photos: @Tylerperry/Instagram; @Luvcrystalrenee/Instagram

As explained by the director, having a partner “meet you at your worth” encompasses their ability to love, appreciate and honor their significant other.

“Anybody who can’t do that that doesn’t mean they’re not worthy of you. That means that they either need to attempt, to try, learn, find out enough about you to be able to figure out what that is, and that’s not money,” he explained.

The filmmaker treaded into debatable territory when he suggested that if a man’s net worth pales in comparison to a woman’s, it does not have to be a deal-breaker.

“I might get in trouble for saying this, but I will; in our society, right now, Black women are making a lot more for the most part than Black men, right. There are a lot of Black men who are successful, but for the most part, Black women are making the money,” he began.

The “A Fall from Grace” writer continued, “If you can find love, if that man works at whatever job and is a good man, is good to you, and honors, honors the house, and honors the wife, and does what he can — because his gift may not be your gift — that is okay. That’s not somebody that’s beneath you.”

RELATED: Tyler Perry Gives New Meaning to His ‘Thirst Traps,’ Talks Dating

Perry further said that that is a man who came to “love you at your worth,” even when his monetary contribution is paying the light bill. He said, “As long as she’s comfortable enough to say, ‘I’m comfortable with the mortgage and all the other stuff, you paying the light bill. Maybe you can take me to dinner every now,’ that is fine.”

“I know people whose men can’t touch what they make. But when you see them together, that love, that support, that ‘I got you, babe,’ it’s a beautiful thing,” added Perry. His words struck a nerve with fans.

Medea can’t even get a man…. pic.twitter.com/IUZEUtBVdn — 📸Justin Harris 📸 (@Stayconsistent4) September 14, 2023

“How dare bllk women have standards, expectations, and boundaries as other races of women do,” wrote one person.

“Instead of telling women to settle, encourage men to do better,” wrote another. And, “Y’all stay selling struggle love,” read a third comment. A fourth brought one of his most beloved characters writing, “Medea can’t even get a man….”

Perry has never been married; however, he was in a 13-year relationship with model and documentarian Gelila Bekele until 2020. The former couple share a son, Aman Perry, who was born in 2014. Prior to Bekele, he was falsely rumored to have dated Tyra Banks and actress Tasha Smith.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.