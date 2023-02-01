‘Safaree a Player, He Did Erica So Wrong’: Fans Bring Up Safaree Samuels’ Ex-Wife, Erica Mena, After He Tells Ex-Amara La Negra That He Misses Her

In the newest episode of “Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition,” Safaree Samuels finally made his grand entrance after being held up in quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The Jamaican-American artist maintained a 6-foot distance between himself and the rest of the cast as he and “LHHATL” star Spice hosted their very own dancehall party.

Safaree Samuels. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

Samuels wasted no time in flirtatiously shouting out all the beautiful women of the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise who were in the villa.

Standing over top of his balcony in nothing but a red and white 1980s-like leotard, cheeky shorts, and a wig that resembled late singer Little Richard, Samuels began calling the women out one by one on his microphone.

While Safaree tries to re-ignite old flames from his balcony, Miami Tip is still lost on the beef between her and Gunplay. 😩#LHHFamReunion is all-new TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/jD1E1wYpLP — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 30, 2023

“Chrissy, big up,” he yelled to Chrissy Lampkin as the New York native compared his outfit to those of fitness personality Richard Simmons.

“It’s lonely up here!” Samuels confessed before continuing his roll call.

“Yo, Estalita, ya body looks fat,” he said to Estalita Quintero. The “LHHATL” star seemingly enjoyed his compliment, for she turned around and shook her booty, giving Samuels something else to talk about.

He continued deeming his former boo Ms. Nikki Baby as his next conquest. “Yo Nikki! Turn around please, turn around,” he begged. The “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star did just that, letting Samuels know “it’s still there.”



Things quickly turned sour when the father of two decided to call out “LHH Miami” beauty Amara La Negra stating that he missed her.

“What? What you mean?” Amara snapped back before Samuels replied, “I miss everybody.”

It wasn’t a coincidence that all of the ladies he chose to single out, except Chrissy Lampkin, were women Samuels either dated, had intercourse with, or was rumored to be messing with.

Samules’ flirtatious behavior did not land well with fans, who brought up his ex-wife, Erica Mena, and mentioned how lucky she is to have moved on from her former husband of nearly three years.

“Safaree a player, he did Erica so wrong.”



“Erica definitely dodged a bullet because wtf.”



“Why is he there? He is such a damn fool. I’ll never understand what the attraction is towards him. I just don’t see it.”

Though the two have been separated for over a year, and officially divorced for the past four months, fans can’t seem to stop mentioning them together.

In one of Mena’s more recent posts shouting out clothing brand “Temu,” her comment section was bombarded with fans who brought up Samuels and how he fumbled the bag in their relationship.

Throughout their time together, Samuels was accused of multiple infidelities, and Mena seemed to have finally had enough in 2021. The video vixen and actress filed for divorce from her husband and was granted sole custody of their two children, Safire Majesty and Legend Brian Samuels.