‘He Said It Loud and Clear’: Will Smith Raises Eyebrows with Shocking Claim About Hollywood Cloning Him and Fans Say ‘It All Makes Sense’

Will Smith has recently returned to the booth to remind everyone how “Big Willie Style” came to be, and with the positive reaction to his latest singles, “Work of Art” and “You Can Make It,” he’s hoping to keep the momentum going.

However, his latest musical effort has left fans scratching their heads.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Will Smith shared a clip of his verse on Yuki Chiba’s “Team Tomodachi” remix. In the video, Smith drops some rapid-fire lyrics while seated in a car speeding down the highway. The four-time Grammy winner shows homage to his hometown of Philadelphia, rapping, “Straight outta Philly I came out the gutter/I still hit the city with all of my brothers/I might go to Overbrook to get me a cheesesteak/cause I got all of this bread and butter.”

After showing love to of his West Philly stomping grounds, Smith rapped, “They tried to clone me/make it a body double/but I promise it won’t be another/I’ve had enough/ I ain’t with the tough talk/did I st-st-stutter.”

Will Smith’s latest rap lyric about Hollywood trying to clone him raises eyebrows (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)



The Shade Room reposted the clip on Instagram. Fans in the comments were definitely on board with Smith’s more aggressive “alter-ego” style lyrics, but they weren’t going to let his mention of someone trying to “clone” him and producing a “body double” slide by.

What he said they tried to clone him don’t get my mind to thinking to hard I be into conspiracy,” said one suspicious follower.”

That comment received some backing, with people pointing out possible skeletons in Smith’s closet, but one person replied with another perspective.

“He did a whole movie where they cloned him and he had to fight his clone…I think that’s the word lay he talking about. yall love a conspiracy.”

One fan gained over 500 likes by boldly typing the lyric, highlighting what listeners may have missed.

Others replied to the lyric that supposedly “went over their head,” with their thoughts on if they should read more into the verse.

One fan claimed her Hollywood insider friend experienced parties that required them to sign an NDA, “just like Bey said.” Their input ended with, “These celebs tell us things but most think it’s just lyrics. Stuff be so true.”

This person added. “We heard it, we heard it… I mean he said it loud and clear.”

Some followers took the “clone’ lyric as Smith referencing his character in the 2019 sci-fi hit “Gemini Man,” where his seasoned assassin character couldn’t retire before taking down his last target, who ended up being a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. Others brought Smith’s infamous character from the Bad Boy franchise, Mike Lowery, into the discussion. Lowery, known for his smooth, play-boy ways, seemed like the perfect alter-ego to serve as inspiration behind Smith’s unexpected flow.

“IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW!! It’s the clone dealing with Jada ! I knew it couldn’t be Mike Lowry,” one person joked.

Others declared, “I know Mike Lowrey when I see him,” and “This ain’t will smith yall this Mike Lowrey.”

Whether the clone statement was a lyrical metaphor or an invitation to investigate a conspiracy theory, most comments praised Smith for the major feats he’s accomplished as a rapper.

“All these bread butter! Yeah, quit sleeping on Will. He gave us hip-hop’s first Grammy. This man is 55 years old wrapping better than people 30 years younger than him,” said one person.

Another chimed in, “Willard is still the only person to sell over 60 million records without a curse word. respect the word play.”

This person suggested that Fresh Prince would always be for the people. “Will will always be the culture. We ain’t never turning our back on Him.”

In an interview from 1989, 21-year-old Smith was asked his thoughts on being nominated for the first Best Rap Performance Grammy for his single, “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” After listing the facts that the album had sold over 50 million records worldwide, he addressed the idea that rap wasn’t to be taken seriously or was undeserving of a Grammy category.

“So, you know like I told you before it’s a hell of a fad.”