‘Still Have Some Trouble Spots’: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Natural Hair ‘Come Back’ Amid Battle with Alopecia, Over a Year After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap — See Before and After Pics

Jada Pinkett Smith is taking a look back at her “past” and “present” experiences with alopecia.

The “Jason’s Lyric” star has been open about what she is calling her journey with alopecia, which is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. She recently gave her 11.4 million Instagram followers an update on her hair growth in a recent post on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Pinkett Smith shared two side-by-side selfies of her gazing into her camera.

In her first photo, she can be seen with a seemingly shaved head. For her second picture, she made a similar pose, but this time she had more hair and color as she dyed the top of her head platinum-blond hair.

Jada Pinkett Smith gives fans an update on her journey with alopecia. (Photo: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but – we’ll see. Slide 1: Past Slide 2: Present,” she captioned the upload.

Comments on the actress’ post which has more than 180,000 likes, are limited. But several commenters sent supportive messages her way.

“Radiantly beautiful through and through.”

“Beautiful either way.”

“Looking good sis.”

Other women known to rock short similar haircuts includes Lena Waithe, who wrote “Gorgeous,” and Grammy award-winning songstress Toni Braxton who added “Beautiful.”

Pinkett Smith’s mother and her “Red Table Talk” co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris aka Gammy, also dropped three red heart emojis under her daughter’s post.

That look between Jada and Gammy when Gammy said "untruths" 👀 #RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/CUMA16fDW3 — Holo Tamani (@ShyQuietPlottin) December 10, 2019

As previously reported, Pinkett Smith has been very vocal about her struggles with alopecia ever since she announced she had the condition with the public in 2018.

Since then, she’s posted several videos and photos of her journey online and even spoke about the condition during an episode of the Emmy-winning talk show.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” the mother of two confessed.

She continued, “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair and why I continue to cut it.”

Pinkett Smith’s bald head was a major topic last year after her husband, Will Smith, walked onstage and smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Rock had made a joke comparing Smith’s wife to a shaved-head woman character in the movie “G.I. Jane.”

On a special episode of “Red Table Talk,” she explained that she developed “anxiety” from the patches in her head. But she found comfort in the thousands who have reached out, sharing their personal stories about hair loss.