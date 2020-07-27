Ha-Ha, Not Funny: Will Smith Threatens to Block Fan Following ‘Entanglement’ Comment

While the internet might’ve found Jada Pinkett Smith’s involvement with singer August Alsina funny, opening up the floodgates to memes and gifs, her husband Will Smith, however, isn’t ready to laugh just yet.

The “Men in Black” actor, who has become admired for his elaborate videos on Instagram, posted a clip of himself jump roping to his page on Wednesday, July 22. But instead of placing the camera straight-on, the actor adjusted the camera to show the rope’s point of view.

Most fans laughed at the clip, which has already gained over nine million views, while some even joked about getting dizzy from watching. However, one fan decided to take a jab at Smith’s recent relationship scandal.

“Ok, don’t get entangled,” the user wrote, referencing Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Alsina. During a recent episode of “The Red Table Talk,” Pinkett addressed rumors surrounding her time with Alsina, referring to it as an “entanglement” rather than a full-on relationship.

Smith, who seemingly remained in good spirits, praised the fan over his creativity, but it might’ve been the actor who got the last laugh. The 51-year-old didn’t shy away from taking action and told the fan that he would have to block him as a result of his comment. “Hahaha… Okay… I can admit it. That’s Funny!” Smith replied, before adding, “I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!”

Although the user’s comments gained over 100,000 likes, not everyone was laughing. Many told the user that it was too soon to be making jokes about the sensitive topic.

Earlier this month, the Smiths gave fans a closer look into their private lives. During “Red Table Talk,” the couple revealed that they had briefly separated about four years ago, which led to Pinkett finding herself — in the now catchy phrase — an “entanglement” with Alsina. The “Set It Off” actress later called it a relationship after a push from her husband.

The couple revealed that ultimately they were able to mend their relationship and eventually got back together after rediscovering what made them happy as individuals. The episode broke the record for the most views in 24 hours for a Facebook Watch original episode, with more than 15 million views reported in less than a day.