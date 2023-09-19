‘Didn’t Know He Had All Them Kids’: Usher Brings All His Children to Work, Fans Can’t Believe How Many Kids He Actually Has

When he’s not being called a “domestic terrorist” for serenading female celebrities who attend shows at his Las Vegas residency, Usher spends his off days on daddy duty.

The R&B singer recently shared a TikTok clip featuring his kiddos, and fans are in shock and disbelief at how many kids HE actually has.

Usher shares his oldest sons, 15-year-old Usher “Cinco” V and 14-year-old Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. He also recently welcomed a 2-year-old daughter, Sovereign Bo, and a 1-year-old son, Sire Castrello, with his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” artist shared a short video with all four children.

In his recording, Usher and his children can be seen doing the viral TikTok trend where individuals make an “L” with their hands and dance to the song “Wassup GWay” by Famous Sally and YB.

“When they ask you to bring your kids to work… Our honest reaction” was written over their funky video.

Throughout the first clip, Usher held up Sovereign while Naviyd held Sire in his arms. His two oldest boys can be seen next to him achieving the rhythmic hand gesture.

His post was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page where many commenters seemed taken aback by the amount of children that belonged to Usher.

“I didn’t know he had all them kids where i been?”

“Y’all saying y’all ain’t know he had younger kids ….. H–l I didn’t know he had kids at all.”

“WAIT USHER GOT HOW MANY KIDS… NOW WE NEED A CONFESSIONS PART THREE CAUSE HE AIN’T TELL US NOTHIN.”



“Who Mexican baby is that.”

when THA FAWK did Usher have all dem kids?????? — RichBitch in the Ghetto (@kstaxckss) September 19, 2023

Though Usher doesn’t frequently place his children in the limelight, he’s never shied away from gushing about his kids or about the joys of fatherhood.

In a 2017 interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” the eight-time Grammy Awardwinner described becoming a father as “one of the greatest things I could have ever been blessed with.” He also suggested that growing up with an absent father helped him realize what kind of father he wanted to be for his children.

“I try to be, you know, there for my kids. Take them to school in the morning, have breakfast with them, scold them when they need it,” he said.

Though being a successful musician of Usher’s caliber consists of long and heavy work hours, he noted that his children will never move from the spot of being his main priority.

