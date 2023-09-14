‘File That Restraining Order’: Social Media Clowns Tiffany Haddish For Stalking Shakira Like a Crazed Fan at the VMAs

Fans are dragging Tiffany Haddish after footage from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards captured the “Girls Trip” actress fangirling out and frantically chasing down Colombian singer Shakira.

Tiffany Haddish (L) tried to get the attention of singer Shakira (R) at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/ Instagram; @shakira /Instagram)

On Sept. 12, the “Waka Waka” singer was on hand at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to receive the coveted MTV Video Vanguard Award. Haddish, who was also in attendance, spotted her backstage and was captured repeatedly yelling, “Shakira, Shakira,” with a Spanish accent while maneuvering around several cocktail tables and following the singer throughout the premises.

One X user shared a video of Haddish chasing the singer with the caption, “omg this lady is crazy.”

omg this lady is crazy… pic.twitter.com/VgdXjTqKuT — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 14, 2023

Eventually, Haddish made her way to the singer, who was posing for photographs. The “Night School” actress began noticeably photobombing the 46-year-old while she was having her picture taken.

Page Six reports that Haddish attempted to photobomb Shakira on the red carpet earlier in the evening and was successful in getting a few unsolicited snaps with the singer.

Tiffany Haddish following Shakira and photobombing her at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/XzzAgpO6Na — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 14, 2023

Fans replied to the video on social media and some had jokes, while others thought Haddish was annoying.

“Shakira, file that restraining order,” noted one fan.

“Damn Tiffany annoying,” added one.

“Why…was Tiffany Haddish chasing Shakira at the #vmas,” questioned another fan.

“Why is Tiffany Haddish chasing shakira down & shakira tryna escape,” noted one.

Shakira once she heard Tiffany pic.twitter.com/mZu8ZXBYBy — C. (@cewldrink) September 14, 2023

While Shakira is the veteran musician of the two, Haddish announced on X that she had a new single coming out called “Till The Club Closes” featuring Lil Jon, Fivio Foreign, and Begetz. The music video was released on Sept. 12 and features the 43-year-old partying in a club as she raps.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.