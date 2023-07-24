‘It’s The Body’: Angela Simmons Fans Love the ‘Breathtaking’ Views of Her Slim Waist and Natural Curves In New Photos

Angela Simmons is giving her fans the secret to how she maintains her sculpted figure.

The “Angela Cakes” founder showed off her curvaceous physique in a new set of images shared on her Instagram over the weekend. The photos catch Simmons rocking a green long-sleeved halter and skirt set that tied around her midsection and waist while revealing a bit of midriff.

The four shots ranged from close-ups to full-body flicks that made her open-toed gold heels noticeable. In the 35-year-old’s third photo, she can be seen walking through a greengrocer with a basket in one hand while she drank from a coconut in her other hand.

Simmons’ jet-black hair was styled in a deep side part with long curls falling down past her bosom.

Angela Simmons’ new post has fans gasping at her beauty. (Photos: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

“Keep it organic #Vegan,” the entrepreneur who has been open and honest about her lifestyle as a vegan, wrote in her caption.

Simmons has shared content over the years on YouTube that gives fans the inside scoop on her everyday diet. She previously collaborated with PETA to spread awareness about what she understands as the problems with eating meat.

While her likes are currently hidden, over 650 social media users left messages underneath the mother of one’s upload.

A lot of fan reactions zoomed in on Simmons’ body, noticing how snatched she looked in her bright ensemble. Meanwhile, others complimented her beauty.

“YESSSSS Ange!!!! Cuz It’s The Body Girl…”

“Girl you are in your glow season.”

“My girl be eating em up!!”

“Always so beautiful and breathtaking.”

Angela Simmons body looks goooodt. Always has. — TP. 💕 (@littlemsfancy_) July 19, 2022

Simmons’ makeup artist known as @successful_lala, on Instagram, also left a comment, writing, “MAKEUP BY ME! for Ms. @angelasimmons love the aesthetic This shoot was amazing @draculaxproductions you did your thing.”

The photographer for the photo shoot, Johnny Wilson III, indicated the location of the photo shoot was in Miami, Florida. In an Instagram post thanking Simmons, he noted that the overall goal of the shoot was to re-create “My own work for the First Time and Still Came out Bomb.”

“Thank you to Ms. Simmons and Her team for giving me the Opportunity to create these beautiful Images, I am Truly Grateful,” he continued.

Simmons’ last Instagram photo shoot featured her boyfriend, rapper Yo Gotti, as the pair were seen exiting a hotel in classy black outfits. Although she did not tag their location, the couple were in New York City attending a gala for Jay-Z’s The Shawn Carter Foundation.

Ever since they popped out as a couple earlier this year, they’ve managed to snag thousands of supporters online who are in awe of their relationship.