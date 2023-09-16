‘They Don’t Play Bout Beyonce’: Video Shows Beyoncé’s Backup Dancer Twins Confronting a Fan Who Threw Something at the Singer on Stage

A viral video has social media talked after two of Beyoncé’s longtime background dancers quickly responded to a concert attendee who threw something at the 32-time Grammy Award winner at one of her Los Angeles performances during her “Renaissance World Tour.”

While singing her “Drunk in Love” hit for fans at the SoFi Stadium earlier this month, someone in the audience threw a large item on stage at the star. French dancers known as the Les Twins — both dressed in red jumpsuits and with their hair braided in blond hair — immediately jumped into action.

Brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois stormed over to confront the individual with a warning before snatching what had been thrown off the stage. “Someone gotta be stupid and throw stuff at Beyoncé. Les Twins about to get in a fight over it,” was written over one clip circulating on TikTok.

However, the singer never missed a beat, and she continued to perform the song with perfection.

Fans applauded the twins and celebrated them for looking out for “their mother Beyoncé!!!!”

“She be making sure they eat so id be fighting for her too!”

“Love seeing them have her back! One of the twins was more headed and had to stop the other one going back and getting into it.”

“YES !!! But where is Julius ? Thank you LES TWINS.”

“Les Twins will ALWAYS protect their mother Beyoncé!!!!”

“They don’t play bout Beyonce, honey. Everybody else was too chill for me, though.”

Julius de Boer has been Beyonce’s personal bodyguard for a little over the past two years of her career. But this also makes her the latest artist to have had something thrown at her on stage.

Over the summer, several artists such as Cardi B, who had water splashed on her, have also had things thrown at them during their performances.

But this isn’t the only time some of Beyoncé’s dancers have come to her aid.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s Back-Up Dancer Saves Her from Possible Exposure After Helping the Singer Avoid a Nip Slip Onstage

In June during her Amsterdam show, when she had a wardrobe malfunction, one of her dancers made sure she was not exposed.

the way he smoothly saved her from a potential nip slip was professionalism on level 1000 woah pic.twitter.com/9OeSoCw1Vb — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) June 21, 2023

A six-second video of the wardrobe mishap quickly went viral. While singing “Break My Soul,” her custom costume slipped up. As with the most recent incident, one of the Les Twins brothers gracefully covered her almost nip slip, by dancing in front of her.

Before the video concluded, the singer smiled while discreetly adjusting her attire and showing appreciation for the dancer’s quick thinking.