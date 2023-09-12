Tiffany Haddish Served with $1 Million Lawsuit at Her Comedy Show from Mother of Two Child Abuse Accusers Months After Their Suit Was Dismissed

Tiffany Haddish reportedly was slapped with a $1 million lawsuit at her recent show in Los Angeles on Aug. 28.

The lawsuit was served while hosting a comedy event at the Laugh Factory, on Aug. 28 by a process server for the “Girls Trip” actress’s former friend, Trizah Morris.

Morris is the mother of the two children who accused Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears of grooming them for a 2014 skit called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” for the comedy site Funny or Die.

According to RadarOnline, Haddish was served at the side entrance while hosting the event for new comedians at the historic comedy club just one before the show began.

Morris is suing Haddish and Spears for defamation following the aftermath of a previous lawsuit brought by her children, who were 14 and 7 at the time the skit was filmed. The teenage girl claimed that Haddish coached her on how to “simulate fellatio” while eating a Subway sandwich.

The skit also featured Spears rubbing oil on the young boy’s back and lusting after the child while looking at him through holes in a newspaper. The lawsuit was eventually dropped by the plaintiffs, but Morris — who was paid a $15,000 settlement from Spears — is claiming that the two comedians labeled her as an extortionist.

“Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years,” Haddish’s attorney said of Morris back in 2022.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Spears also reportedly called Morris a “lying b—h.”

Morris claims in the lawsuit that her reputation, as well as her personal and professional life, has been negatively impacted by Haddish and Spears alleging that her comments were part of a shakedown. She added that she currently suffers from mental anguish after being dragged on social media.

“Ms. Morris was not named as a party in the lawsuit, nor did Ms. Morris’ name appear on any court documents that led to the malicious statements by Tiffany and Aries,” the new lawsuit contends.

Morris’ daughter is listed as Jane Doe in court documents, and at the time she and her brother dropped their lawsuits against the comedians, Doe said that she was glad the situation was behind them.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” said Jane Doe last year. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Haddish has not yet responded to being served.

