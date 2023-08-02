Tiffany Haddish Sued Again Over New Claims from Mother of Two Child Abuse Accusers Months After the Case Was Dismissed

Tiffany Haddish has been hit with another shocking lawsuit stemming from the 2022 allegations against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears.

Both actors are being sued by Trizah Morris, the mother of the two adult children who previously sued the pair for encouraging their participation in a sexual skit as minors where they were allegedly “groomed” and “molested.”

Los Angeles, California – April 18: Tiffany Haddish attends the Los Angeles special screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The controversial comedy bit titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” filmed nearly a decade ago, shows Jane and John Doe, who were respectively 14 and 7 years old, at the time. In the initial complaint, Jane alleged that Haddish coached and forced her to eat a sandwich in a sexually suggestive way, while moaning. In another scene, Spears can be seen looking at a young boy through holes in a newspaper and later rubbing baby oil on his back.

The child abuse case was later dropped and court documents since have been sealed, stating that “Haddish knew the child was under 18 and sexually exploited Plaintiff Jane Doe for profit and likes on social media.”

They also reveal that Morris, who previously was listed as Jane Doe’s mother, received a $15,000 settlement from Spears. But now she is going after more in a defamation suit, according to RadarOnline, alleging that her former friend, Haddish, and Spears made “bogus claims” that she had been attempting to extort them for years.

Morris also accused Spears of calling her a “lying b—h.” She claims her personal and professional life as well as her reputation have been impacted due to their statements, as she reportedly now battles with anxiety and mental anguish.

In her suit, she argued that the comedians made public statements through their reps about her character, morals and values as a person, but never reported the alleged “shakedown” claims to local police.

“Trizah Morris did not file the lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and/or Aries Spears that initiated the legal proceedings which promoted Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears to make false statements and allegations of extortion against Trizah Morris,” the suit states. “Ms. Morris was not named as a party in the lawsuit, nor did Ms. Morris’ name appear on any court documents that led to the malicious” statements by Tiffany and Aries.

Morris believes the extortion claims were used as a tactic to distract from the behavior and actions of Haddish and Spears shown in a video that has circulated online. The clip reportedly was uploaded to the comedy site Funny or Die in 2014, but wasn’t removed from there until 2021.

After the clip went viral in September 2022, the 42-year-old expressed her deepest regret for participating in the acting, adding, “while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

Tiffany Haddish is not serious, minors accused you of grooming and molestation and this was your reply? You suddenly regret it now or did you regret it years ago after the kids went home crying to their mother? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/7mU77jUqpN — Dee Dee 💕 ♌️ (@DeedeeTheLeo) September 5, 2022

The new complaint from Morris claims that Haddish and Spears were asked back in February of this year to clear her name in public statements.

When Morris approached Haddish about it over the phone the following month, she maintains that the “Girls Trip” star told her, “The media isn’t talking about it right now. I have four movies coming out this year and I am going to be doing a lot of press. If it comes up, I’ll be sure to mention it.”

Morris suspects Haddish still has been making negative comments about her after she was contacted by a reporter on June 26, who has recently done an interview with her.

She is seeking $1 million in damages.