‘You Are the Father’: Court Confirms Bow Wow Is the Father of 1-Year-Old Boy He Denied

Bow Wow……YOU ARE THE FATHER!

A month after seemingly disowning his 1-year-old son Stone Moss on Twitter, rapper Bow Wow has been confirmed by a court as the baby’s biological father. The court documents were obtained and posted by gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk.

Bow Wow’s son Stone Moss, Olivia Sky, Bow Wow. (Photos: @olivia.sky/Instagram, @shadmoss/Instagram)

HELL NO im fine w shai! https://t.co/b13XCfde9s — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 17, 2021

In the Oct. 22 post, the document reads, “It is the Judgment of this Court that the Child of the parties, STONE KAMIN (“Child”) born in 2020 is hereby declared to be the legitimate son of Respondent, Shad Moss, capable of inheriting from Respondent in the same manner as if born in lawful wedlock. The Child shall hereafter be known as STONE MOSS and the Department of Vital Statistics shall show the Child’s birth certificate to include Respondent as father.”

While Bow Wow has previously claimed his son and even spent time with him, it was on Friday, Sept. 17 that he began changing his tune on Twitter. Fans were asking about the well-being of his children, but he would only acknowledge his oldest child, Shai Moss. Then when someone finally asked “Don’t you have a son?” he responded with cryptic remarks like “NP Billie Jean” — NP standing for “now playing.”

NP Billie jean for the 2nd time 🎧🎧 https://t.co/0eqZHnMSTz — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 17, 2021

As it turned out, this public denial came the same day that Olivia Sky, Stone’s mother, filed for child support. Even though Bow Wow did not outright say Sky seeking child support was the reason for the sudden rejection of his child, it seemed more like that was the reason because of the circumstance with his first child’s mother.

Earlier this year, Joie Chavis, whom is the mother of his daughter Shai, stated on her Youtube channel that she does not require child support from either of her children’s fathers.

Weeks after receiving backlash for what social media users and gossip blogs characterized as disowning his son, Bow Wow tried to do damage control by clarifying his statements. Earlier this month, in an interview that surfaced on Instagram he said, “For some reason, I don’t know why with him, but I’m very protective.” He said his “Billie Jean” response to his fans was “me basically saying, ‘Yeah, I see the question but as of right now I’m really cleaning up the crib and we just playing these 90s jams. That’s actually what I was listening to at the time, I swear to God.”

He also said he would not “backtrack” on claiming his child, especially because he’s talked about his son on the show “Growing Up Hip Hop.” “I would never deny my kid or anything like that,” he said.

As for the fans, they’re continuing to go off on Bow Wow after the recent news that he is the biological father. One person called him “Goofy of the year,” someone else said, “Boy these n-ggas really ain’t sh-t.”

Another said, “One day his baby boy is going to come across the blogs & read everything disowning a child because of money. Heartless.”

Neither Bow Wow nor Olivia Sky has responded to the news.