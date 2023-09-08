‘Still In His B2K Era’: Fans Say Raz B Looks ‘A Mess’ After He Strips Down to His Drawls and Breaks Out In Dance

Fans want to know what was going through Raz B’s head after he uploaded a video of himself dancing in nothing but a pair of black briefs, large moon boots, a silver glove, shades, and a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The former B2K band member caught social media users off guard after he shared a 30-second video of himself break-dancing to “Strokey Doke” by Shazam Conner and H-Town.

In the clip, Raz can be seen thrusting his groin toward the camera before hitting a full-blown choreographic routine throughout the song’s chorus. He appeared to have taken a page from Michael Jackson’s school of dance and achieved the “Billie Jean” artist’s iconic crotch grab and high kick.

“Shazam Conner of H-Town #1 on iTunes go stream now Strikey doke,” Raz wrote as his caption. He then added various hashtags before dedicating his dance to the “ladies.”

His post was soon obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, whose commenters seem rather confused and unimpressed by Raz B’s questionable moves.

“Im calling the police, ain’t no way he thought we wanted to see him dance in low rise panties.”

“His drug of choice: ATTENTION.”

“This is a mess but he seems to be a good dancer low key.”

“He still in his B2k era.”

“… At your big age…nvrmnd just nvrmnd.”

“This MAGA hat tho. He’s def lost the last two marbles he had.”

It was later revealed that Raz B’s post was simply to grab folks’ attention abiut his newest single, “Birthday Thong,” which dropped Friday, Sept. 8.

Now why is Raz B on the internets dancing in his lil panty draws and a MAGA hat?? pic.twitter.com/9fOYJrSxHT — DwayneNoWayne (@DwayneJay) September 8, 2023

However, Raz B’s contentious behavior has made numerous headlines this year alone. Back in May, the 38-year-old scared those who love him after a video caught him on the ledge of a hospital in Kansas City.

The “You Got Served” actor reportedly broke a window and rested outside of the institution, causing hospital staff, the fire department, and police officers to get involved.

In video footage shared by TMZ, Raz can be seen acting erratically as he attempted to make it to the roof. According to the outlet, a negotiator needed to get involved as well and, fortunately, Raz B was able to safely make it back into the building.

His concerning actions worried his family, including his brother Ricardo Thorton, aka Ricky Romance. After the video of Raz made rounds online, the talent manager uploaded a PSA asking fans to pray for his younger sibling.