‘The Highlight of the Night’: Tia Mowry Gushes Over Beyoncé After She Remixes a Song By Tia and Sister Tamera’s Previous Girl Group

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stops have brought out several star-studded celebrities and apparently feelings of nostalgia for talents such as Tia Mowry.

The “Family Reunion” actress attended Yoncé’s birthday concert on Monday, Sept. 4 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This was the vocal powerhouse’s third and final stop in The Big Orange.

Beyoncé’s performance seemingly inspired Mowry to take a trip down memory lane, as that’s exactly what she did by way of Instagram. One day after the “Crazy In Love” singer’s show, the mother of two decided to share her concert experience with viewers by uploading a series of photos and videos to her Instagram page.

The six-page slideshow featured a throwback photo of Mowry and her twin sister Tamera Mowry Housley standing beside the original members of Destiny’s Child: Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Jackson and LaTavia Roberson.

Another slide involved a video that showed Beyoncé waving and blowing a kiss to Mowry while she sang her love ballad “1+1.” The mother of three also paid tribute to Mowry’s former girl group, “Voices, ” by briefly singing their 1992 song, “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!”

“The Game” actress and Tamera were in the group with other childhood vocalists, but their mother, Darlene, allegedly took them out after getting into a disagreement with management.

So during 1+1 Beyonce spotted Tia Mowry and sang a snippet of Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tameras girl group!!!! Iconic !! @TiaMowry pic.twitter.com/ACL1RQW6L4 — Shut everything down 😷 (@kimkim579) September 5, 2023

Mowry’s remaining images gave fans full access to her preparation process for the concert, her silver ensemble and more footage of Yoncé blowing the house down with her voice.

“The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny’s Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry,” she wrote. In 1998, Destiny’s Child guest-starred in an episode of the Disney Channel show “Smart Guy.”

The three-season sitcom starred Tahj as the main character along with John Marshall Jones, Jason Weaver, Omar Gooding and Essence Atkins.

Mowry’s caption continued, “And since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years. From the beginning, Beyoncé’s undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity.”



The former childhood star added, “I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday! You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show.”



Mowry then added that “the highlight of the night” was when Beyoncé spotted her in the crowd.

“She gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowryhousley and I were in the singing group, Voices,” she wrote. Mowry also noted being “touched” by Beyoncé’s act and being in disbelief that “it truly happened!”

She finally closed with, “She’s a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit.”

Mowry isn’t the only star who attended Beyoncé’s stop on her highly anticipated world tour. A few other notable names include Zendaya, Alicia Keys, Quinta Brunson, and Diana Ross with a surprise appearance.