‘Black Don’t Crack’: Diana Ross Proves Why She’s the ‘Original It Girl’ After Surprising Beyoncé on Stage to Sing ‘Happy Birthday’

Diana Ross led a sold-out crowd of buzzing Beyhive members to sing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé during her third and final stop in Los Angeles.

On Monday, Sept. 4, the “Crazy In Love” artist brought in her 42nd birthday at the SoFi Stadium in front of 60,000 concertgoers as a part of her Renaissance World Tour. Seemingly, those in the crowd were expecting an unforgettable show, but no one could have prepared them for what came: a surprise appearance from the Motown diva.

Diana Ross serenades Beyoncé with a ‘Happy Birthday’ song. (Pictured: @MJFINESSELOVER/X)

Dazzling in a black and feather gown, Ross, 79, received an ample amount of praise from the audience as a seemingly surprised Beyoncé ran down the stage and embraced the singing legend.

In a video shared by @igorxtt on TikTok and later reposted on the @blackgrlthings’ Instagram page, the two icons are seen holding each other while Ross instructed the audience to sing the birthday tune.

“I’m here to celebrate… Beyoncé’s birthday,” The Supremes vocalist said before she and the crowd broke out into song.

The “Dreamgirls” star appeared to be overwhelmed in the best way possible as she expressed gratitude for the “legendary” musician.

“Thank you so much; you are so amazing,” she told Ross. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me.”

Videos and photos of the vocal powerhouses quickly circulated on X, where social media users gave Ross verbal flowers and acknowledged how long she’s been gracing folks with her talent.

“Cuz Diana is the original ‘it’ girl.”

“Diana Ross is at a point where she has outlived most of her peers. To have a career/legacy that began in front of segregated audiences, and to then have a present day audience of 70k gleefully watch the world’s most powerful artist melt at your presence is amazing.”

One X accountholder decided to share a side-by-side photo that compared Beyoncé and Ross at the “VH1 Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross” to a present photo of them on stage.

“No bc some of us were really blessed enough 2 watch VH1 divas in real time(young me lived 4 this) & now we get 2 be here for both moments?!? Amazing.”

No bc some of us were really blessed enough 2 watch VH1 divas in real time(young me lived 4 this) & now we get 2 be here for both moments?!? Amazing💞

“2 living divas, what a time to be alive.”

“Black don’t crack!”

Kendrick Lamar also made a special appearance during the final L.A. stop, and he and Yoncé performed their latest song together, “America Has a Problem (Remix).”

This was the first time the two Grammy winners performed the popular song in front of a live crowd.