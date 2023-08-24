‘Trump About to Snitch???’: Donald Trump Hires Gunna’s Defense Team After Firing Cardi B’s Lawyer 

Former President Donald J. Trump made waves in Atlanta on Thursday ahead of his booking at the Fulton County Jail on a 13-count indictment of election interference in Georgia.

On the way to turning himself in on District Attorney Fani Willis’ charges, Trump shed one shaky alliance to start another that is just as interesting.

Donald Trump. (Photo: The AP/ YouTube Screenshot

The shake-up came from Trump making a big change in his legal team by firing his Atlanta defense attorney Drew Findling. Findling had been on Trump’s legal team for about a year, which could surprise people who know of the lawyer’s past.

Findling, known online as the #BillionDollarLawyer, has been a fixture in the Atlanta law scene, with clients like Gucci Mane and Cardi B calling upon him for representation in their legal troubles in Georgia.

“The biggest lawyer in the game” is also representing YFN Lucci in the rapper’s “Young Slime Life” RICO case in Fulton County. Young Slime Life, the name of Lucci’s record label, is actually a criminal gang, Fulton prosecutors claim.

The criminal defense attorney is an unabashed liberal who was a hard critic of the divisive 45th president, at times calling him “racist, cruel, sick, unforgivable, and un-American” on social media before Trump hired him. Findling even donated to Fani Willis’ campaign for the Fulton County district attorney seat she won in 2020.

Trump is now switching from the lawyer of one YSL defendant to hiring the lawyer of another YSL defendant.

His new lawyer, Steve Sadow, is not new to going against DA Willis, as he represented Atlanta rapper Gunna in the ongoing YSL RICO case, successfully obtaining a plea that got Gunna released from jail.

X (Twitter) users took to the site to make jokes about Trump’s legal team switch-up.

A source close to the former president said that Sadow is the “best criminal defense attorney in Georgia.” Sadow said in a statement, “I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.”