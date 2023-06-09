‘Imagine… Having a Problem with SNOOP’: Snoop Dogg Hits Back at YouTube Rapper Who Threatened to ‘Beat’ Him Up

Snoop Dogg fans are in tears after a YouTuber made fake threats toward the West Coast legend two years ago. Needless to say, no one took them seriously then, and they still don’t now.

On Wednesday, June 7, Uncle Snoop shared a video on Instagram that featured Flyysoulja, one half of the social media rap duo known as the Island Boys, as he threatened to “beat” up the rapper for making fun of his freestyle.

Snoop Dogg. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

“I don’t want no [smoke emoji] wit cuz,” Snoop jokingly captioned the video.

In it, Flyysoulja can be seen saying, “I would have beat his a— on everything. I swear to God on my life,” he said. “If I ever see him, it’s on sight.”

The short clip ended scenes featuring the 21-year-old sparring with a partner and another where the “Gin & Juice” artist seemingly tells the internet sensation to “shut the f—k up, b—h.”

Snoops’ video gained over 386,000 likes and counting, as well as thousands of comments from fans who joined in on the laughs.

“Bruh this threat was so polite.”

“Bruh lol just take his PlayStation away he will be sorry lmfao.”

“Imagine… having a problem with SNOOP just signed your own death certificate.”

“If you beef with Snoop you about to have the entire human population on your head lmao.”

Flyysoulja’s threat stemmed from him taking offense to Snoop and comedian Kevin Hart making fun of the Island Boys during Peacock’s “21 and Done” special to recap 2021. The two shared raw and unfiltered takes about different topics in pop culture, music, sports, social media, and more.

In the 75-minute show, the duo attempted to hold back their laughs after watching a video of the YouTubers freestyling. Hart kept a straight confused look on his face while Snoop looked stressed, holding his hand to his head.

“I’m speechless,” said Snoop. “Two goofballs in the pool.”

Hart joked, “You know why I’m not speechless? Because I’m an island boy,” copying their freestyle. “What is happening?” he asked.

Snoop replied, “I don’t know and ain’t tryna understand it. What’s understood don’t need to be explained.”

The Island Boys went viral over their music video to their song “I’m an Island Boy.” Known for their unique looks, the blond-haired duo are known for wearing their hair in wick dreads and sporting gold grills while covered in tattoos on their faces and bodies.