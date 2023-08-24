Shereé Whitfield Shows Proof That Martell Holt Has Money After ‘RHOA’ Cast Member Blast Him for Not Picking Up the Bill at Her Birthday Dinner

Shereé Whitfield, a connoisseur of collecting “bones” from others, seems to be discovering a few hidden skeletons in her own closet this season on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In the latest episode, which aired last Sunday, the reality star chose to celebrate her birthday at Atlanta’s Nobu restaurant. During the “RHOA After-Show,” Sanya Richards-Ross revealed an eyebrow-raising detail — Whitfield’s “friend” Martell Holt asked the cast and others who attended to contribute toward the $1500 dinner bill.

Shereé Whitfield shows proof her “friend” Martell Holt has funds after “RHOA” cast blasted him for not picking up the tab during her birthday dinner. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

When Atlanta Black Star recently spoke with Whitfield, she remained firm in her stance that Martell didn’t orchestrate the dinner; he was, in fact, merely an “invited guest” like everyone else who arrived separately.

“He did not put this together. Had he put it together, had he been instrumental in saying, ‘Oh, OK, I’m doing a dinner for Shereé,’ then, yeah, I expect you to pay. He was actually an invited guest himself.”

According to Whitfield’s point of view, it makes sense that he wouldn’t have treated her and her guests. Meanwhile, a few on social media wondered why production didn’t film her birthday dinner or Holt asking guests for CashApp payments at her party.

Martell & Ross were also in attendance for Sheree’s birthday dinner! 🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/NCT3jySlNd — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 3, 2023

She said it felt “strange” for Richards-Ross, who was also an invited guest, to “presume” that another guest would pay for her and her husband’s meal. Fellow cast member Marlo Hampton also criticized Holt for not paying for the dinner of a woman he’s been dating for nearly a year.

“None of my other friends complained about anything,” Whitfield expressed. “So it was really hard for me. When I found out that it was Sanya and Marlo who complained when I actually went to bat for them the entire season and even Marlo, like last season. I catch a lot of s—t because of Marlo, you know, because of being her friend.”

Related: Sheree Whitfield Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday, But All Fans Can Talk About Is Her Relationship with Martell Holt

Whitfield noted that Holt first met Richards-Ross and her husband for the first time last year after the season 14 “RHOA” reunion.

“We saw them in the lobby, so they joined us for dinner, and Martell actually picked up that tab, so that’s why I was shocked when it was Sanya who was actually saying something because it really wasn’t that serious.”

Click here to read more.

The mother of three claims that one of her friends, who was sitting at the end of the dinner table, had already taken care of the bill, which “Martell reimbursed him” for. She said he also brought her flowers, a gift, and took her to get couples massages for her birthday.

But she was still taken aback by the 400m Olympic gold medalist’s remarks, “I feel like it was completely out of left field,” Whitfield exclaimed.

Although she may now be questioning the status of her budding friendship with Richards-Ross, Whitfield is very clear on where she stands with Holt.

Elaborating on their status, she said, “We’re friends, and I’ve always said that. I just got out of something last season or last year so starting off with Martell, we’ve always been friends.”

Last season, Whitfield was blasted by fans for introducing viewers to her “prison bae,” Tyrone Gilliam, who was serving time after being convicted of wire fraud schemes. He was released in February 2021, and their budding romance quickly ended. However, she appears to be enjoying her time with Holt.

“I feel like we have a good, you know, a fun relationship where we can laugh, we enjoy each other’s company when we’re together, and we hang out. We’re friends, I’ve never said anything more or anything less,” she continued.

The 53-year-old then revealed that Holt gifted her a pink Alexander McQueen purse worth twice as much as the dinner bill, even though she already had a blue one.

For her, dating means “keeping your options open, which I always have,” she said, adding, “May the best man win.”

She noted that she still wishes to get married again despite her failed marriage to former NFL player Bob Whitfield.

Another topic of conversation fans were having about the She by Sheree founder is — plastic surgery. In the era of Kim Kardashian, the days of surgical secrecy are fading, replaced by an unapologetic embrace of nips and tucks. When asked to silence swirling rumors of her having plastic surgery once and for all, Whitfield cryptically responded with a gentle grin. She suggested that all answers will be revealed during the upcoming reunion.

The next episode of “RHOA” airs Sunday, Aug. 27, with an “explosive reunion” episode to come in the following weeks.