‘This Is 44’: Kevin Hart Is Wheelchair-Bound After Tearing Muscle During 40-Yard Dash Against Former NFL Player Stevan Ridley

Kevin Hart calls himself the “stupidest man alive” after a footrace fiasco landed him in a wheelchair.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the comedian took to Instagram to explain how getting challenged by a professional athlete resulted in the unfortunate circumstance.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” Hart said in a video while looking into the camera. He continued, “To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above uhh, it’s not a game. Respect that age, respect that age. Or that age will, will make you respect it.”

Kevin Hart explains how doing “young man stuff” with a former NFL player landed him in a wheelchair. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

The “Ride Along” actor said the incident has “forced” him to realize his age after attempting to do “some young” man activities with his friend Stevan Ridley, a former NFL running back.

“I’m in a wheelchair,” he explained. “Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff. I was told to sit my a– down. Shouts out to Stevan Ridley. I’mma go and put this story out there before you do.”

As he recounted the story, the entertainer said he and the former New England Patriots player had “a little debate” on which man could outrun the other. Hart says he prides himself on being fast, which prompted Ridley to test his speed in a 40-yard dash race.

“Guys, I blew all my s–t,” Hart confessed. “Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don’t even know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk,” he said.

After a few seconds of silence, Hart shook his head and said, “This is 44.”

Before the video ended, the father of four revealed that he will be in a wheelchair for the next six to eight weeks.

“44 and sitting my a– down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f–k am I doing??? I blew my s–t….I’m done. FML,” the 44-year-old’s caption wrote.

BREAKING: Kevin Hart tried to race against a former NFL running back (Stevan Ridley)…



The race did not go well for Kev 💀 pic.twitter.com/ub5rwc2D8Q — Footballville (@Footballville) August 24, 2023

Several of Hart’s colleagues, such as Taraji P. Henson, Will Smith, and Tamar Braxton, replied to his story with messages of sympathy. His “Jumanji” co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also left a comment about how he tore his abductor once.

“In tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine Heal up,” he wrote.

Ridley responded to Hart’s message on his Instagram story writing, “I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JUICE TOO BIG BRO! MY BAD @KEVINHART4REAL! HEAL UP AND KEEP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!”

Stevan Ridley replies to Kevin Hart’s explanation of how “young man stuff” landed him in a wheelchair. @stevanridley/Instagram

But Hart is no stranger to muscle injuries. In September 2019, he had surgery after suffering “major back injuries” after a bad car accident.

His 1970 Plymouth Barracuda went off the highway and crashed into a wooden fence. As a result, he endured three spinal fractures and went through intense physical therapy so that he would be able to walk again.