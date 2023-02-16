‘Nia Long Is Still Getting Her Licks’: Nia Long Fans Send Her Support After Ex-Fiancé Ime Udoka Replaced as Head Coach Following Cheating Drama

Former head coach of the Boston Celtics Ime Udoka will not be getting his job back following his affair with a female staffer and subsequent suspension.

The team announced on Feb. 16 that interim coach Joe Mazzulla has earned the job full time, giving him a contract extension. President of the Boston Celtics Brad Stevens released a statement announcing Mazzulla’s new title. “As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” said Stevens. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

Nia Long.

Fans of Udoka’s ex-fiancée, “You People” actress Nia Long, sent support following the announcement. Long claims she was blindsided by the affair and disappointed last September when the Boston Celtics revealed Udoka’s indiscretion and suspension for violating team policy.

The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Long last year and she recalled the heartbreaking situation. The former couple share an 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” said Long. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Long also recently told The Cut that the teams’ public reveal was driven by fear and “stupidity.”

“The Celtics made a choice to make my family business public. You know, fear drives stupidity, and I’ll leave that right there. I’ve learned that I’m stronger than I ever thought I was.”

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” actress also recalled the intense media coverage and the strong support she received during the scandal. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she recalled. “And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

Fans sent support again amidst the news of Udoka’s replacement. One fan implied karma is indeed a b—h. “Damn Ime!! But that’s what happens when you cheat on our black queen Nia Long,” wrote the fan.

Another fan wrote, “I think about the Ime Udoka situation all the time.. that man FUMBLED a B A G to sneak around with a woman NOT named Nia Long.”

“nia long is still getting her licks in on the celtics,” said another. “Save some for ime.”

“Ime Udoka with the ultimate penalty of cheating on Nia Long,” noted one fan. “It’s ridiculous to cheat on Nia Long YO.”

“Ime Udoka fumbled a championship-caliber team and Nia Long,” added another. “Hate to see it.”