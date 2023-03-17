‘Ian Even Know He Had 1 Let Alone 2’: Romeo Miller Shocks Fans, Announces Birth of Second Daughter

Romeo Miller is now a proud father of two!



The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star announced the birth of his second daughterm Winter Snoh Miller, on his Instagram page Wednesday night.

“My tribe is growing,” he wrote. “I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter; WINTER SNOH MILLER!”

Miller continued, “My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I’m a papa of 2! I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3. #ThankYouGod #GirlDad #LovesOfMyLife #Happy”

Romeo Miller shows off his two daughters. @romeomiller/Instagram

It wasn’t long before Miller’s post was re-uploaded on different social media sites, including The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page.

The entertainment website obtained Miller’s photo and posted it on their respective page, where fans credited Miller for maintaining a seemingly healthy and private life.

“I love how private he is about his kids”

“He so private he just having kids with no baby moma”



“Ian even know he had 1 let alone 2 but they are beautiful”

The 33-year-old shares Winter and his 1-year-old daughter, River Rose Miller, with his girlfriend Drew Sangster.

The couple have been publicly dating since November 2020, their first Instagram photo together dates back to sometime around Thanksgiving.

“Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get used to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day #cuffingseason,” Miller wrote.

Although Sangster’s Instagram account is private, she has “girl mom” written in her bio as well as “Psalms 127: 3” – the same Bible verse Miller has in his recent Insta caption.

Miller might value his privacy when it comes to his and Sangster’s relationship, but obviously not private enough to hide that they were engaged.

In a sneak peek clip shared on the “GUHH” Twitter page, fans can see Miller and his co-star, Angela Simmons, giving each other updates on their personal lives.

During their talk, he revealed, “I keep my private life away from everything, but, I’m an engaged man Ang.”

Miller continued, “You know when you have a kid, you gotta do what’s right. I’m ‘bouta be somebody’s husband.”

It’s not clear how long ago the “GUHH” episode was filmed, and there haven’t been any additional updates on Miller and Sangster’s wedding.

Fans can keep up with Miller’s life every Thursday at 9 p.m. on We TV channel.