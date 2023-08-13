‘I Think I’m Seeing Double’: Fans Can’t Believe Simone Biles and Younger Sister, Adria Are Not Twins After Gymnast Posts Picture

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is truly one of a kind, but after posting a picture of her little sister Adia Biles on her social media, people are seeing double.

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, posted a photograph of herself and her little sister at a basketball game and set Instagram on fire. The two sat cheek to cheek as they smiled broadly while holding hands. The snap showcased their perfectly manicured brows, beautiful oval eyes, and high cheekbones, and boasting a startling family resemblance.

No words were used for the caption, but people understood what the champion was communicating with the emojis: she loves her sister and believes her sister is a queen.

Comment after comment echoed each other, these two could be in a Doublemint commercial.

“@simonebiles sooo why y’all not twins again?”

“They look like twins.”

“I think I’m seeing double.”

“Never seen better smiles, honestly perfection.”

This is not the first time people have thought the two women looked alike.

When Adria joined the cast of a reality competition show called “Claim to Fame,” viewers could not help but peep the similarities between the Biles sisters, ruining the show’s premise.

The show takes family members of celebrities and sets them up to live together in a house. While in the house, people had to try and figure out how they were related to each other.

In the show, Adria went by her middle name, Louise. Interestingly, her housemates guessed her connection to the gymnast but didn’t want to vote her out.

They saw her as an easy option to protect themselves, using her as a shield. Screen Rant reports that even though she didn’t have a strategy, her good fortune kept the others in the house simply frustrated. She kept winning immunity challenges for weeks, making it tough for others to guess her and her relatives. She made it until the final three.

Fans loved her too.

“Louise’s @adria_biles face gave her away but we love her and will miss her #ClaimToFame.”

One of the episodes of her Facebook Watch series “Simone vs Herself,” Biles shared a story about how she and her siblings were taken away from their mother, placed in foster care, and then later raised by other family members.

“We were very fortunate that we actually got to stay with our siblings because a lot of the time you either get regrouped from home to home to home or you and your siblings get split up,” Biles said.

The family was not split up for long. Eventually, Biles and her younger sister Adria were adopted by their grandparents Ron and Nellie. Her aunt adopted her two oldest siblings Ashley and Tevin.