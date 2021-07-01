‘She Never Fed Us’: Simone Biles Recalls Tough Times with Her Mom Before She and Siblings Were Adopted

Simone Biles has been a top focus for many gymnastics fans since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the third episode of her Facebook Watch series “Simone vs Herself” Biles opened up about herself and her siblings being taken away from their mother, placed in foster care, and eventually being raised by other family members.

Simone Biles opens up about her birth mother in new docuseries (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

“We were very fortunate that we actually got to stay with our siblings because a lot of the time you either get regrouped from home to home to home or you and your siblings get split up,” the 24-year-old said in the June 29 episode of the documentary series.

She and her younger sister Adria were adopted by their grandparents Ron and Nellie when Biles was just 6. Her aunt adopted her two oldest siblings Ashley and Tevin. Although many years have passed, Biles says she still remembers some unfortunate experiences she endured while living with her mother, Shannon Biles.

She explained, “Growing up, me and my siblings were so focused on food because we didn’t have a lot of food. I remember there was this cat around the house and I’d be so hungry. They would feed this cat and I’m like, ‘Where the heck is my food?’”

Biles said she realized her experience with this street cat may be the reason she is not fond of cats today. She said her mother, “always fed it, but she never fed us,” she said. Although she didn’t have the most ideal childhood starting out, Biles believes that it all happened for a reason.

“Being separated from my biological mom, being placed in foster care before I officially got adopted by my grandparents, it just set me up for a better route at life,” she said. Biles added, “And I feel like I wouldn’t be where I am unless that turning point happened.”

Now Biles is making history. She’s the first gymnast to win seven U.S. national titles, the first woman to win two U.S. Olympic Trials, and earlier this year she was the first woman to ever land a Yurchenko double pike, and more. Not to mention she is the most decorated American gymnast.

Last weekend, Biles had an off day and made several mistakes at the Trials, but she still came out as the winner. With the Summer Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, fans are expecting nothing but great things from the extraordinary gymnast.