‘Ok He Still Cheated On You’: La La Anthony Shares Sexy Pic on Instagram But Fans Bring Up Her Ex-Husband

La La Anthony shared a video montage of several steamy photos on Instagram recently, but the post derailed when fans mentioned her ex-husband, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony captioned the post, “A friendly reminder [kiss emoji],” and fans think the post is meant for her cheating ex-husband.

La La Anthony poses for steamy pictures shared on Instagram. (Photo: @lala / Instagram)

La La credited the demise of her marriage to the former baller’s numerous infidelities.

“I feel like when we moved to New York because we came from Denver at the time, we moved to New York. I’m from New York so being back in New York is nothing new but when we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated,” said La La. “I think that was kind of the start. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage,” she added, claiming that she never slept when he was on the road because she worried he was cheating.

She first filed for divorce back in 2017 after being with Anthony for 15 years. The two share a son, 16-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony. La La took Anthony back in 2018, but she filed for divorce again in 2021 after he allegedly fathered twins with another woman.

Fans warned La La about her ex’s ways after The Jasmine Brand shared a video of Anthony sharing advice to his son. La La was recording the video, and after Anthony said he was sure his mother was proud of him, his son gave his mother a look as she interjected, “Um, I’m right here.”

“Ok he still cheated on you,” replied one.

“He had a whole baby on lala. Bye.”

“What about on his twin girls that he had on LALA while they were married,” added another.

“I know I broke our family up with outta relationship babies and smashed a bunch of thots but I love you and your Mom son. Forgive me for letting the money and celebrity go to my head.”

La La also shared a post on Instagram of herself in a pink bikini with a picture including the text, “People come as lessons or blessings.”