‘Who Hurt My Son?’: La La Anthony Shares Video of Son Singing His Heart Out in Car Karaoke Session

The son of “Power” actress La La Anthony and NBA player Carmelo Anthony is growing up and is finding out that “love hurts.” Anthony posted a video of her 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, over the weekend singing his heart out to Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” in the car.

Kiyan rocked an orange pullover, shades and plaid pants, while singing the song word for word into the camera.

“It’s the glasses for me,” Anthony said. She then asked her son, “Who hurt you?” while letting out a slight chuckle.

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony sings Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary.” @LaLa/Instagram

“Hold up….Who hurt my son? 😂😂😂” she captioned the video.

Fans cracked up over the teenager supposedly knowing what heartbreak feels like at such an early age.

“😂😂😂 @lala, He’s singing that song like love has beat him down!”

“In his feeeeels 😂.”

“Lala, he’s definitely FEELING that, sis!!! It’s the seriousness for me!!”

“Who broke my boy K’s heart 😂🥴?”

“Giveon does this to all of us!👏❤️.”

Kiyan, who just celebrated his birthday in early March, will be playing basketball for Christ The King High School in Queens this fall. And while it seems that he has a love for for the sport like his father, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, the teen also may have a passion for the music industry.

He was caught singing his heart out yet again on Feb. 21 to Lil Tjay and 6Llack’s “Calling My Phone.” The post garnered over 247,000 views, and, this time, Anthony and a friend joined in on the karaoke session.

“Kiyan told us to get to the back. He got this 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️,” his mom captioned the video.

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, LaLa Anthony, and a mystery woman is singing Lil TJay featuring 6Lack’s “Calling My Phone.” @LaLa/Instagram

Kiyan is singing “Calling My Phone” into the camera when Anthony walks up behind her son and wraps her arm around his chest. The friend then comes in and starts dancing to the lyrics.

Fans were left cracking up in the comments section. It seems music may be a another love for Kiyan outside of basketball.