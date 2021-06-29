‘Great to be Working Again’: Original Aunt Viv Janet Hubert Lands Role Alongside Gabrielle Union, La La Anthony In New Film

It’s been a busy year for the original Aunt Viv from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Janet Hubert made a guest appearance in the farewell season of “Pose” and has also earned a recurring spot on the TBS TV series “The Last O.G.”

Now Hubert is headed to Netflix in a new film that will star some notable people like La La Anthony and film veteran Gabrielle Union. This romantic comedy has been adapted from a novel of the same name by author Tia Williams.

Janet Hubert shows Gabrielle Union some love on Instagram. @janethubertformyfanspage/Instagram

The synopsis from Deadline reads, “The film, based on the novel by Tia Williams, centers on a 40-year-old woman with everything on the line—including a high-stakes career, ticking biological clock and bank account—watching to see if she’s willing to risk it all for an intensely lusty secret romance with the one person who could destroy her comeback for good.”

Union is set to play Jenna Jones, who is the main character, and her love interest will be played by “The New Edition Story” star Keith Powers. The cast also includes Gina Torres, Aisha Hinds, and Niecy Nash.

Hubert, who has only worked sporadically for the three decades after leaving “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” amid acrimony with the star Will Smith, the cast and the NBC network, recently reconciled with Smith — whom she’s blamed for decades for hurting her career since she left “Fresh Prince” — on the reunion special for their hit sitcom. Since then she’s been seen back on screen for several projects.

“The Perfect Find” director Numa Perrier posts photo of her clapperboard. @missnuma/Instagram

She even shouted out Union in her most recent Instagram post in relation to “The Perfect Find.” Uploading a selfie, she wrote, “Hey everyone it’s really great to be working again. If I say no to certain things it’s only because I need to stay close to home. I will never live in LA again…it drains my soul…but I have learned to never say NEVAH.

Thank you Gabrielle for your amazing words of support. You are so giving and gracious and professional as is your entire team. What a JOY you all are #blessedblacktress #gabunion.”

It has yet to be revealed which character Hubert will be playing, but it has been announced that Numa Perrier will be directing it. Perrier has also directed Ava Duvernay’s show “Queen Sugar,” and she is the producer of the film “Jezebel.” According to her Instagram, it appears that they were recently filming the star-studded movie. She uploaded a photo of a clapperboard with the name of the movie plastered on it and the date June 24, 2021, written on it. For the caption, she wrote, “perfect — having all the required or desirable elements. as good as it is possible to be. ✨”

Leigh Davenport is on the writer’s team for the film. She’s received credit as a writer for “Wendy Williams: The Movie” and the 2019 TV series “Boomerang.”

There is currently no release date for “The Perfect Find.”