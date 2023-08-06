Suge Knight Could Possibly Be Called as a Witness In Tupac’s Murder Trial After Cop Claims Keefe D Allegedly Sold Items from the Night of the Rapper’s Shooting

The police officer who heard Tupac Shakur speak his last words claims Keefe D, the uncle of the rapper’s alleged killer, allegedly sold off items related to the killing.

Duane Keith Davis, otherwise known as Keefe D, is married to Paula Clemens, the woman whose home was searched last month by Las Vegas police for evidence related to the slaying.

Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago in March 1994. (Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The police seized laptops, a copy of VIBE Magazine featuring Shakur, nearly a dozen .40-caliber bullets, and the 2019 book “COMPTON STREET LEGEND.” Davis is a former gang member who claimed in his book that he was inside the assailants’ car when Shakur was shot in Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. The “California Love” artist died six days later on Sept. 13.

Davis wrote in his 2019 self-published book that his now-deceased nephew and member of the South Side Compton Crips, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the person who fatally shot Shakur.

Retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant Chris Carroll was the first officer on the scene on the night of the shooting. He recently told “The Art of Dialogue” he had heard rumors that Davis attempted to profit from the items sold related to the 25-year-old’s slaying. He added he was surprised that Davis admitted in his book to being involved in the recording artist’s death.

“How long are we going to sit back and listen to a guy tell us that he’s openly admitting being part of an unsolved murder?” said Carroll at the 2:34 mark. “He’s saying, ‘I’m the guy’ you know. How long is the world supposed to sit back and do absolutely nothing?” he added, noting that everything Davis has said in the media is now admissible in a court of law.

The former cop revealed that Davis continued living in Las Vegas after Shakur’s murder. He claims it’s unlikely any evidence was recovered by the police that would connect Davis after so many years unless he got sloppy.

“For him to be living here and just uh, rubbing everybody’s nose in the fact that he took part in a murder, at least he claims he did,” Carroll continued. “I’m not sure what his motivation is.”

“I’ve heard rumors that he even had sold some items that he told people, you know, were there that night,” added Carroll. “Whether that’s BS or not, I don’t know. But the thing is, not only is he admitting to being part of a murder, but now he’s gonna profit from the whole deal? I mean it’s, you know, ‘it’s like somebody do something, please.”

An insider allegedly told Radar Online that Davis revealed details about Tupac’s murder because he thought he couldn’t be charged in connection to the crime.

“Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac,” said the unnamed source.

“Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book. It was not worth his while, at all,” they continued. “Keffe D participated in a proffer session as part of a joint taskforce investigating the deaths of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. If it has since been discovered that Keffe D lied during the proffer, all bets are off.”

The U.S. Sun reports that former manager Suge Knight could also be called in as a witness since he was the driver of the vehicle Shakur was in when he got shot. The incarcerated label executive may be asked for further details about the testimony he gave that night if the case goes to trial.

“He witnessed the exact moment his friend was killed and looked at the perpetrators in their car,” an insider told the outlet. “Should he speak on the stand about the incident, his testimony would be significant and potentially be the deciding factor in the case for either side.”

The alleged shooter Anderson died in 1998 after being shot. Carroll added that one reason there have never been any arrests regarding Shakur’s murder is because the person responsible was murdered himself in a gang-related shooting.

However, Carroll added that Davis could potentially be facing charges if evidence links him to the crime because a year after his alleged immunity deal Davis openly admitted to handing his nephew the gun.