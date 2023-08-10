‘How Is Cree Taller Than You’: Tia Mowry’s New Family Portraits Derail When Fans Zoom In on How Big Her Son Has Gotten

Fans are doing a double take after Tia Mowry shared a new Instagram post featuring herself and two mini-me’s.

The acting veteran, her 12-year-old son Cree, and 5-year-old daughter Cairo recently took professional photos for the very first time as a family of three.

Over the past 10 months, fans have witnessed Mowry overcome a very public divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, after spending 22 years together.

Throughout Mowry’s carousel of images, she can be seen posing beside her children in different locations in their backyard.

Tia Mowry’s professional photos with children goes left when fans zoom in on her son’s height. (Pictured: @tiamowry/Instagram)

“Not too long ago, my friend Becki reached out to me and asked if she could take some photos of my family,” Mowry explained in her caption.

She continued, “And at first I felt a bit hesitant, as I’m sure many of you may know my family dynamic has changed. But she said to me, I know you’ve been going through some personal things, and that there have been some changes to your dynamic. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t carry on with tradition.”



Mowry noted that while “things may look different, that doesn’t mean that some things are no longer worth carrying on.”

The mompreneur explained how “tough” it’s been but also credited her “family” for being the reason why she gets up “with a smile on my face everyday.”



“And so thank you @smithhousephoto for capturing the essence of my family, and the moments in the here and now. Here’s to new traditions.”

Many Instagram messages applauded Mowry for taking this new leap of faith despite her worries and doubts. However, there were a lot of fan comments that claimed Cree’s height has surpassed his mother’s.

“Omg how is cree taller than you beautiful family.”



“Omg! I didn’t even recognize Cree!! He’s soooo tall! Wow! Beautiful family!!”

“Cree done got tall on you.”

“The fact that Cree is your height.. Internet auntie over here getting old.”

Awww Tia Mowry shared a video of her son Cree getting emotional after learning that he got into his dream school!! 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/FfFk60S893 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 16, 2022

By the looks of Mowry’s other videos on Instagram, she and Cree appear to have a close-knit relationship. In a recent video, the “Sister, Sister” actress can be seen dance battling the tween, who seemed rather embarrassed by her cringe-inducing dance moves.