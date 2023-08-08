‘They Still Called Me Fat’: Raven-Symoné Reveals She Had a Seizure After Getting Lipo and Two Breast Reductions as a Minor After Being Scrutinized For Her Weight as a Teen

Raven-Symoné has survived being battle-tested by childhood stardom, and she has the scars to prove it.

The actress, 37, recently detailed the painful lengths she endured in an attempt to fit the perfect image of a teen during the height of her success as the star of Disney’s “That’s So Raven.”

In a new episode of “The Best Podcast Ever With Raven & Miranda,” Raven claimed that while facing public scrutiny over her fluctuating weight as a teenager, her father, Christopher B. Pearman, “suggested” plastic surgery as a possible resolution.

Raven Symoné in 2022. (L) and Raven in 2004 (R). (Photo:@ravensymone/TikTok, Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

“I had two breast reductions and lipo before I turned 18. I’ve never said it. I’ve never shared it,” she said. “My dad suggested, strongly, that I should get my breasts reduced. I was like, ‘If I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’”

The “Cheetah Girl” star said the procedure took an immediate toll on her body. “That first one I had, I actually had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery, and I remember waking up and seeing everything…and then I had this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you had a seizure,'” claimed Raven.

“Even though I got the breast reduction, nobody knew at that age, and I still got reamed through social media because I wasn’t as skinny as everybody else, and they still called me fat,” said the veteran entertainer.

As her body continued to change, Raven gained weight and saw her bust size increase. As a result, she went under the knife for a second breast procedure that helped her achieve her current double-D size.

One fan reacted to the actress’ revelation writing, “I can say honestly raven was THAT girl to me, her weight never threw me off ever.” A second wrote, “Wow omg ! Raven was never fat she always been thick and curvy.”

Another fan exclaimed, “They really tried to make us think she was fat!!!!!!” And a fourth person commented, “I see why she just start doing her unapologetically out of no where. Sis woke up and said fk it!”

In her 2021 episode of “Uncensored,” Raven said the harsh judgment and diet restrictions she faced early on led her to have issues with food and weight loss. That same year she stunned the public when she debuted a slimmer figure.

Fans fawned over the shed pounds and how good she looked noting that her image was reminiscent of her younger days on the Disney Channel. Raven returned to the network in 2017 to star in “Raven’s Home,” a reboot of her widely popular early 2000s series.