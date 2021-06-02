‘I Got a Whole Different Face’: Raven-Symoné Stuns Fans with Dramatic Weight Loss — See Before and After Pics

Raven-Symoné stunned millions of her fans on Saturday, May 29, after she disclosed that she lost 28 pounds during an Instagram Live. The actress also updated her followers on the healing process of a recent piercing and potential moving plans.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she said while bringing attention to a significant difference in her face compared to when she worked on “Raven’s Home.” Symoné starred in the spinoff — that premiered in 2017 — of the Disney Channel’s 2003 hit show “That’s So Raven,” following her exit from The View.

“You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey. Just so you guys know, I am 28 pounds down. I lost a s— ton of weight.”

Raven Symoné before and after weight loss. Photo: Screenshot /YouTube @ravensymone/Instagram

As her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, complimented Symoné on her weight-loss journey by telling her how well she is doing and how incredible she is, the 35-year-old revealed she is on a “48-hour fast,” saying, “Right now I’m doing a 48-hour fast. so we’re on that journey right now.”

Following Symoné’s weight-loss revelation, many followers marveled over the actress’ new look.

“Congratulations on the pounds down. So proud and happy for you 💛.”

“Good for you!! Keep feeling good.”

“👏👏👏 that’s awesome congrats on the weight loss blessings to you on your continued journey of health, weight loss.”

“Raven! You look fantastic. Marriage agrees with you. So does that diet. Keep up the good work.”

“Way to work! Super proud of you and your consistency to live a healthier life!!! YOU GO GWORL!!!👏🏽👏🏽”

In the past, Symoné has been very vocal about her weight and how society’s standards regarding weight have affected her mental health. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE Now, Symoné said she wished she was currently living in this era because people are more accepting of one’s physical appearance. “I wish I was living now as a younger person. I probably wouldn’t have so many mental issues.”

She added that people would publicly fat shame her to her face. “[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour-and-a-half concert. ‘I don’t know how she can dance being that big.’ And I was like, ‘I still did it!’ I was on tour forever because it’s not about your size, it’s about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It’s not about your size.”