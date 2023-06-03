‘Raven Is So Much Better Than Me’: Fans Defend Raven-Symoné After Former Host of ‘The View’ Nicolle Wallace Laughs, Throws Shade In Resurfaced Clip About Autographs with Fans

Raven-Symoné has been on viewers’ television screens since she was just 3 years old. Her résumé is stacked with movies, TV shows, commercials, and music that shaped an entire generation.

But it appears as if one former talk show co-host who shared a set with Symoné never saw the former child actress’s CV.

Fans race to Raven-Symoné’s defense after her former ‘The View’ co-jost questions her acting career in a resurfaced clip. (Pictured: @ravensymone/Instagram)

A clip from the “That’s So Raven” star’s time on “The View” has resurfaced online, and fans are shocked at what it shows. Symoné joined the daytime talk show in July 2015 but announced her departure in October 2016.

A 15-second clip shows Symoné having a discussion with her former co-hosts Nicolle Wallace, Whoopi Goldberg, and “Full House” actress Candace Cameron Bure about fans who bum-rush celebrities for selfies.

“I mean I don’t have a problem with selfies as long as you asked me first,” the now-37-year-old Symoné said.

“I don’t like signing my name anymore ’cause my hand gets a cramp, but if you want me to vote for you —” she said before she was interrupted.



Before Symoné could finish her sentence, Wallace, for unknown reasons, questioned her relevancy in Hollywood.

“You’re THAT famous?” the former White House communications director said with a guffaw.

A mixture of laughter and gasps exuded from the crowd as Wallace quickly told her “I’m sorry!”



Though Symoné’s face looked shocked and seemingly appalled, she joined in on the laughter and even told Wallace to “keep me in check.” However, fans on Twitter didn’t seem to find Wallace’s comment funny.

“Oh raven is SO MUCH better than me,” read the original user’s tweet, which has now received over 5.8 million views.

Several other fans agreed with another user who wrote, “FR Because she don’t know who she’s talking to!”

“This was one of those moments where ravens resume spoke for itself !!!!”



“‘Are you really that famous’ is wild considering she was on the Cosby show and had the biggest show on a Disney network for four years.”



“It’s very interesting how white people always are quick to try and humble our black icons. Like regardless of what Raven ever did we know she was always that girl.”

Weeks after the on-air commentary in August, Wallace announced her departure in a statement where she advised the former Disney Channel star to continue voicing her opinion.

“I love you to death, and I think what you say about politics is so spot-on because it’s true, and it’s not just your truth, it’s true for a lot of people in your generation,” she told the actress. “So keep talking about politics, don’t let anybody tell you that people don’t want to hear it.”

While it can be debated by some, Symoné has maintained a persistent career in Hollywood for over three decades. Her career’s longevity has been enjoyed by kids and adults who’ve witnessed her blossom into the successful actress she is today.

Though she’s no longer on “The View,” the star is currently on her own Disney Channel spin-off, “Raven’s Home,” which is a follow-up to her popular four-season sitcom, “That’s So Raven.”

The second installation revolves around her character, Raven Baxter, and her journey parenting her son, Booker — played by Issac Ryan Brown. In the series, Booker inherited his mother’s psychic abilities to tell the future.

“Raven’s Home” is officially in its sixth season, and new episodes are set to return on June 14.