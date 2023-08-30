‘I Wasn’t Chancing It’: Here’s Why Raven-Symoné’s Mother Convinced Her to Wear a Diaper to Barack Obama’s Inauguration Ball

Raven-Symoné has gotten vocal about how she prepared for any possible bladder emergencies while attending Barack Obama’s first inauguration ball in 2012.

Raven-Symoné reveals she wore a diaper to Barack Obama’s inauguration ball. (Pictured: @ravensymone/Instagram)

The “That’s So Raven” star recently shared a new episode of her and her wife Miranda Maday’s podcast, “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.” Episode eight featured actress and YouTuber Lilly Singh as their special guest.

Toward the end of the one-hour interview, Raven-Symoné confessed to wearing a diaper to the exclusive ceremony for the first Black president of the United States in Washington, D.C.

The 37-year-old admitted that it was her mother Lydia Gaulden’s idea to purchase tickets to see the former President and the former First Lady Michelle Obama up-close and personal after his big victory.

While explaining her reasoning for doing so, the “College Road Trip” actress revealed that she and her mother did not want to lose their “really good seats.”

In 2012, I had the incredible opportunity to capture President Obama's second inauguration… https://t.co/e0opz8RZZ1 pic.twitter.com/cgfBtfpP6O — Stephen Wilkes (@swilkesphoto) January 20, 2017

“The inauguration was outside. It was cold as h–l,” she explained. “We had really good seats that were not by the porta potty.”



Raven-Symoné continued, “My mom planned it, that she didn’t wanna go to the porta potty and we all needed to wear Depends, okay?” she said, mentioning a brand of adult diapers, underwear and other incontinence products. “I could be exaggerating or I could not.”

“Obama needs to, he needs to know,” said Raven-Symoné. She said even though she wore the diaper in the event of an emergency, she never needed to use it.

“No I didn’t pee in it, but I did realize how good a diaper is. And I’m really happy that now for feminine care they apply – I’m sorry for feminine care they provide diapers,” she said.

The child star shared the conversation on Instagram, where fans seemed rather amused at the information.

“Now Raven! I still love you girl! Do you boo.”

“Didn’t want to miss a moment, I get it lol.”

“You did what now?”

“You truly have the best stories.”

One individual who seemingly had the same idea wrote, “I wore Depends to his inauguration outside (it was soooo cold) I wasn’t chancing it on finding some random bathroom to pee in.”

Raven-Symoné typically uses her popular podcast as a platform to share personal stories and experiences that have transpired over the course of her life. In July, the “Raven’s Home” actress revealed that she has psychic abilities similar to her character, Raven Baxter.

But no one could have predicted the backlash she received for appearing to defend a Univision television host who once compared Michelle Obama to an animal.

Rodner Figueroa was removed from his position after saying the First Lady “looks like she’s from the cast of Planet of the Apes, the movie.” He insisted there was no racist tone in his remarks, which Raven-Symoné spoke out on on “The View.”

She attempted to soften the blow by saying, “Some people look like animals. Is that rude?” After some back and forth with hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie Perez, Goldberg said unless you’re a comedian, “keep that crap to yourself.”