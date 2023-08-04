‘Hope All Is Well With Your Dad’: John Amos’ Son K.C. Shares New Video of His Father as Sister Shannon Shares Cryptic Post About Her ‘Family Situation’ Weeks After His Arrest

“Good Times” actor John Amos and his two adult children, Kelly “K.C.” Amos and Shannon Amos, have been involved in a messy family spat since June. It all began with Shannon’s claims that the beloved entertainer was a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation.

Shannon has never directly named her younger brother as being the “caregiver” who mistreated her father in the GoFundMe account she helped set up in his name, and neither has he accused her. The account was later deactivated.

However, K.C. was recently arrested and released on bail for allegedly making terroristic threats toward his sister by sending videos and photos with guns on July 19. This came weeks after she had him removed as medical power of attorney for the “Roots” star. Now, both of his children have spoken out in their own separate “weird” posts on social media.

Actor John Amos’ son K.C. (L) and his daughter, Shannon (R) have been involved in an ugly public family battle for months over elder abuse claims. (Photos: @k.c.amos/Instagram; @officialshannonamos/Instagram)

Since his arrest weeks earlier, K.C. has only shared one Instagram post featuring a tribute to late comedian and actor Paul Reubens, who passed away last week on July 30.

“I was just thinking about you. You’ve been quiet,” wrote one fan in his comment section. “So happy to see you posting. I hope you’re well.”

A second wrote, “Hi, KC, hope all is well with you and your dad.”

On the night of Aug. 3, he shared a video of the “Coming to America” star as he groomed his father after a haircut. Amos appeared to look well with a head of gray hair, as he was very particular about how he wanted it.

Meanwhile, Shannon took a lengthier approach, sharing a long caption to reflect on the past few months. She was informed her father was hospitalized in Memphis in mid-May. At one point, her father denied his daughter’s allegations and accused her of “taking advantage” of him from a hospital bed.

“These past months have truly tested my strength and resilience as my family situation unfolded in the public eye, an excruciating journey for all of us,” Shannon began.

“Clickbait, lies, half-baked stories, and wild assumptions fuel news and social media feeds, feeding negativity and drama to a hostile collective consciousness.”

She continued, “Life’s challenges can either break us or make us stronger. After all, life is always life-ing, full of ups and downs, and even when we dig deep to muster strength, believing in the return of the sun’s shine can be difficult.”

Shannon, daughter of actor John Amos’ shared a cryptic post about “wild assumptions” and false narratives amid family drama with her brother, K.C. (Photo: @officialshannonamos/Instagram)

Fans in her comment section also expressed concern and sent well-wishes to the entire Amos family.

“Praying for YOU and your Family”

“love you Shannon. Sending you & your family love & light.”

“Much love to you my sister. Your people know your character. Sending love, light and prayers for healing & reconciliation to you and your family. Happy Early Born Day to us.”

This video breaks my heart.

Former @Chiefs player and actor John Amos is currently in the hospital for some health issues but in this video he's speaking to his lawyer about elderly abuse from his daughter. #ChiefsKingdom

😔 she also made a post lying about him being in ICU pic.twitter.com/ZMYiSNvt7j — Luci The Pitbull's Mom (@Ms_LilShadow) June 16, 2023

Amos was transferred from the hospital to a recovery center in New Jersey. His longtime friend Joanna Wright reportedly was granted power of attorney, and she tried to stop the 83-year-old’s and K.C.’s exit from the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation.

In a viral video that circulated online, Wright can be heard refusing to give up her status as requested by Amos, stating, “That wouldn’t be responsible of me, especially when I see what’s going on.”

“You need some help,” she told K.C., who was sitting next to Amos in a car. “Your father needs some help. This is dysfunctional. This is a fractured family.”

Amos is known to share fun-filled videos with his father on social media. However, his Instagram page has been fairly silent for weeks thus far.