‘Splitting Bills with Her Millionaire Husband’: Fans Are Still Outraged Over Gabrielle Union’s 50/50 Split With Dwyane Wade After 90-Year-Old Says Men Are ‘Responsible for Bringing the Money In’

The discourse surrounding Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s decision to split some of their financial responsibilities down the middle is still a buzzing topic online.

And now, an elderly man and his traditional take on relationship dynamics have reignited the conversation.

In a TikTok video shared across social platforms, a 90-year-old man has a reflective moment as he goes through some of his wife’s old belongings. He begins by chuckling about his longtime partner’s shopping habits, saying that she did not mind spending money, and he did not mind providing her with the funds to do so.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and elderly man with traditional marriage values.

The conversation takes a bit of a turn when his granddaughter asks him his thoughts on spouses splitting the household finances 50/50. At first, he was confused by the concept, but quickly made it known that bills were meant to be covered by the men.

“She ain’t pay one cent on any house bills. All the money she spent on herself, unless it’s something she wanted in the house,” he explained. “I’m the one gon’ take care of her and the house. … She worked but she spent her own money. She didn’t spend her money on the house or anything, maybe something she wanted.”

He doubled down on his stance, adding, “Women are made to manage the home. Men are made to bring in the financials and give it to the manager, which is the wife, and trust her to do with it what she will do. That’s God’s design for it and it’ll go well.”

In the end, the man said that his wife’s only duties were to care for herself, the children, and to keep the home supplied. “I’m responsible for bringing the money in, and she’s responsible for using it and managing it,” added the senior citizen.

“He’s 90. They was making $3/hr and all the bills was paid,” commented one person on the video. A second remarked that the elder was “A real man.”

A third said, “God bless him… it’s 2023 though that s—t ain’t flying… Gabrielle Union is splitting bills with her millionaire husband so do what works for your household and stop pushing this narrative… every other month it’s the same topic.”

Union has been called less than smart, and Wade has been degraded for being less than a man after the “Perfect Find” actress opened up about her financial anxiety in May.

The retired NBA player clarified that they share the financial burden of their multimillion-dollar L.A. home, luxury lifestyle, and costs pertaining to their daughter, Kaavia. Wade also explained that the decision is a result of them each being responsible for the households of their family members.

Union seemingly hit back at critics when she uploaded a post gloating about having a partner that matches her energy 50/50.