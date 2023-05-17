‘She Saw Y’all’s Outrage and She’s Unbothered’: Fans Applaud Gabrielle Union’s ‘Classy Clap Back’ Following Criticism That She and Dwayne Wade Split Their Bills 50/50

Gabrielle Union is not letting the opinions of others sway the way she and Dwyane Wade run their household.

The outspoken actress has been on the receiving end of flak for divulging that her retired NBA superstar husband is not the primary provider for their family. Instead, the couple assumes equal financial responsibility for their household.

Gabrielle Union addresses backlash over her and Dwyane Wade splitting household bills. Photo: Gabunion/Instagram

In a new Instagram video, she reminded everyone that she is keeping a smile on her face regardless of what people think of the inner workings of her marriage. The clip was set to the popular TikTok audio of Beyoncé saying, “I am going to see my husband. I’m happy, I’m happy, I’m happy.”

Union was dressed in an electric yellow dress and had a minimally glammed face as she made her way to Wade. At the end of the brief post, the soon-to-be Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is shown holding their French bulldog as they share a kiss.

Union captioned the post, “I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over her [winking emoji].” Social media users sounded off in the comments with a range of reactions. Some of the comments include:

“How is she happy and crying about the stress of paying bills at the same time? How that work?”

“He always matches your energy. Periodttt! Love y’all’s black love.”

“He had a whole a— baby while u we’re on a “break”….. 50/50 my a—. Just for that reason alone he should provide everything!!!”

“Classy clap back we love that big sis.”

“She said she saw y’all’s outrage and she’s unbothered.”

Gabrielle Union getting up and go to work because she'll be damned if her sassy husband ups and leaves her with nothing pic.twitter.com/mMDZrj1x93 — Tristan (@AyoTristan) May 17, 2023

In an interview with Bloomberg Originals‘ “Idea Generation,” Union opened up about her entrepreneurial spirit that has helped her build wealth.

As a result of her multiple streams of income, she also revealed that she deals with additional stress and anxiety from having to be financially stable enough to provide for her loved ones.

“I struggle with that, still,” she said, despite having an acting career that spans more than 20 years. “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous, like, ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open you know what does that mean?… Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’ “

She then went on to say that “It’s weird to say I’m head of household ‘cause, in this household, we split everything 50/50.”

Union added context by explaining that she and Wade are respectively responsible for other households outside of the one they share with their three children.

Fans reading about what the “Two Can Play That Game” starlet shared had plenty to say online. Wade played professional basketball for 16 years, and has an estimated worth of around $170 million.

Union, who has films, TV shows, a hair-care line, books, and a wine line with Wade under her belt, is worth an estimated $40 million.

While the concept of living a “soft life” — the idea of living a life without struggle — is all the buzz on social media these days, Union has made it abundantly clear that she never wants money or assets to be an issue in her relationship.

The “You Got Anything Stronger?” author spoke about one of the major differences between her failed marriage to ex-NFL player Chris Howard (they were together from 2001 to 2005) and that with Wade, whom she tied the knot with in August 2014.

“The biggest difference between this marriage and the last one will be a prenup. At my insistence. When you have your own stuff, you don’t have to worry about anybody else’s stuff,” she told Arsenio Hall six months before the wedding.

“So everyone should go into the relationship knowing, ‘I’m here for you, and you’re here for me.’ And the reality is, I’ve never seen Dwyane Wade balance the checkbook, so I gotta protect my stuff. It’s the wave of the future,” she further explained.

As the saying goes, “If it aint broke, don’t fix it.” This seems to be faring well for the couple that is preparing to celebrate nine years of marriage in a few months.